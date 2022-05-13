ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GameStop investors rush back in

By Hope King
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meme stocks GameStop and AMC rallied Thursday. Shares of the companies closed up 10% and 8%, respectively, in contrast to the day's relatively flat trading sessions. At one point during the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Coinbase never capitalized on the good times in crypto

For cryptocurrency, 2021 was a very exciting year. For Coinbase, the best known cryptocurrency company that's publicly traded, it was so-so. Strangely, Coinbase seemed unable to capitalize on frothiness in the very financial market it was built to serve. Why it matters: There's an old investor adage: in a gold...
STOCKS
The Independent

Crypto investors voice pain and anger as market melts down

Investors have shared their pain and anger after many cryptocurrencies collapsed in a dramatic meltdown.The crypto market as a whole has seen a dramatic few days, which have wiped billions from the value of investors’ holdings. That drama was particularly focused on – and largely driven by – Terra Luna, a so-called stablecoin that actually saw huge instability.Terra was supposed to always trade at $1, because it was pegged to the dollar, and therefore be a reliable store of value. But that mechanism broke down in recent days, and saw it lose almost all of its value.Most of the rest of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 153 companies set new 52-week lows. Vodafone Group VOD was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. LiqTech International LIQT's stock dropped the most,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Derivatives#Stock#Meme#Amc
Axios

Stablecoin weakness has investors on alert for contagion

Following the collapse of the Terra stablecoin on Wednesday, selling pressure briefly forced the world's largest stablecoin — known as Tether — to fall below $1 early Thursday. It's the latest sign of pressure on the supposedly safe coins at the heart of the crypto economy. Why it...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $63M Of 2 Stocks

Although US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

Billionaires’ wealth evaporates amid stock market plunge

The world’s richest 500 people have lost more than $1 trillion in net worth this year, according to Bloomberg data. What happened: Because the ultrawealthy stash their riches in financial assets like stocks, their wealth is correlated with the market’s performance. And while stocks usually go up…right now they’re crashing. The fortunes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg have each dropped by more than $50 billion as Big Tech shrinks to Medium Tech.
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Semi Order Books Are Finally Open

Tesla has finally opened the order books for the upcoming Semi, giving us our first glance at performance figures, claimed range, and pricing. Not much had happened regarding the Semi since July last year when it was claimed that the first units would be delivered before the end of the year. Uhm, awkward.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Lottery
Motley Fool

1 Nasdaq Growth Stock Down 93% to Buy Now and Hold

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. GoPro (GPRO 3.78%) is the global leader in...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Coinbase Brings Another Cryptocurrency Risk to Light

A precipitous plunge in Coinbase Global (COIN, $72.99) stock is suddenly more than just a concern to current shareholders. That's because the cryptocurrency exchange operator just warned its users that, in the event of a bankruptcy, the company might just hold on to their digital assets. Typically, the most important...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Airbnb CEO on tech stocks crash: 'This might be the end of a moment'

Brian Chesky co-founded Airbnb (ABNB) in the midst of the Global Financial Crisis, and he remembers Y Combinator Co-Founder Paul Graham warning him that “there might be no investors” when Airbnb presented at the Spring 2009 Demo Day. These days, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index in the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Thursday, May 12, 2022: Cramer's take on Disney and his megacap tech picks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks sold more Boeing and are investing in companies with higher dividend yields and stock buybacks. They break down Disney's conference calls and say you should buy more of the stock right now. They like Apple at this price for scooping up more shares and think Ford's downgrades weren't justified. Finally they power rank the 'FANG' names.
STOCKS
Axios

The run on Tether recalls the 2008 money market scare

It's not a bank run — but it's still a run. What happened to Tether (USDT) on Wednesday night is very similar to what happened to the Reserve Fund in 2008 — an event that worried regulators so much they stepped in with an emergency bailout of all money-market funds.
MARKETS
Axios

Corporate America is tightening its belt

Companies are shedding workers as they adjust to a new post-pandemic normal. Why it matters: The upper hand that workers have gained over the past two years may be on the verge of weakening as economic uncertainty sets in. Catch up quick: Used car dealer Carvana this week laid off...
BUSINESS
Axios

Elon Musk says Twitter deal "temporarily on hold"

Elon Musk tweeted Friday morning that his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold" as he seeks more details on the platform's new estimate that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of users. Why it matters: Musk provided few details, but the tweet from...
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy