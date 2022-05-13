Boy Pulled From Lake Ellsworth After Falling in During Last Track Practice of the Year

UPDATE: A 12-year-old boy had to be pulled from the water by emergency responders at Wooden Shoe Park in Antrim County.

A middle school track team was practicing at Wooden Shoe Park in Ellsworth on Thursday when a member of the team fell in the water. Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean says it was an accident, but they still have a lot of questions.

“It was an accident that happened. It appears that he stepped off this drop-off, got into too much water and he went under,” Bean said.

Thursday was the last practice of the year for the team.

“Their last meet would of been tomorrow. They came down here as a last thing for the end of the year. One of them had gone under, a couple people tired to recover and grab him. The water is probably 30 foot at the drop off and it appears he stepped off that drop off and went under,” Bean explained.

A witness who lives nearby says he’s lived in Ellsworth for 68 years, and hasn’t seen anything like what he saw Thursday afternoon. He and his wife saw the crowd at Wooden Shoe Park around 3:30 p.m., and stopped to watch as responders rescued the boy.

“This water is about 30 foot at this drop off. And it really is with a current that they had here at the mouth of this river in Ellsworth. It really is, if anything comes of this, at least they found him,” Bean stated.

The Antrim County Sheriff thanks the Charlevoix dive team for their efforts.

“I think you have a great bunch of responders and the community came together down here also. There were several people that came to help,” Bean says.

“It was a cross-country practice,” Antrim County Sheriff Daniel Bean said. “They came down here, their last meet would have been tomorrow. They came down here as a last thing for the end of the year. One of them had gone under, a couple people tried to recover and grab him. The water is probably 30 foot at the drop off and it appears he stepped off that drop off and went under. We have recovered the person and they are heading to Charlevoix Hospital at this time.”

