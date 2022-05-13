ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cha Cha Real Smooth trailer finds Dakota Johnson striking a strange friendship with Cooper Raiff in the Sundance sensation

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Sundance sensation Cha Cha Real Smooth is getting ready to take theaters by storm, with the first trailer debuting on Thursday.

Apple TV Plus picked up the rights after the Sundance screening for a whopping $15 million, with the film also earning the Audience Award at the fest.

Dakota Johnson stars alongside Cooper Raiff, who also writes and directs the film, following a bizarre friendship formed by a bar mitzvah party host and a mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXmyT_0fcSYBsj00
First trailer: The Sundance sensation Cha Cha Real Smooth is getting ready to take theaters by storm, with the first trailer debuting on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNSTC_0fcSYBsj00
Writer-director-star: Dakota Johnson stars alongside Cooper Raiff, who also writes and directs the film, following a bizarre friendship formed by a bar mitzvah party host and a mom

The trailer begins with a video featuring David (Evan Assante), claiming, 'If anyone knows how to start a party, it's my brother, Andrew, or should I say...'

The video transitions to a shot of Andrew (Raiff) in a full tuxedo, as David calls him by his, 'professional' name - The Jig Conductor.

We see the real Andrew clearly disappointed with the video, while his mother (Leslie Mann) tries to encourage him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMOr3_0fcSYBsj00
Brother: The trailer begins with a video featuring David (Evan Assante), claiming, 'If anyone knows how to start a party, it's my brother, Andrew, or should I say...'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HVrz_0fcSYBsj00
Jig Conductor: The video transitions to a shot of Andrew (Raiff) in a full tuxedo, as David calls him by his, 'professional' name - The Jig Conductor

'That's fine. It's so cute. It's so good,' she says, though Andrew clearly has other thoughts about the video.

'No, Mom. If anybody sees that I'm gonna be put on a watch list,' Andrew says, as he's seen in another shot wearing a uniform for a fast food place called Meat Sticks.

'I cant believe college is over,' Andrew says, as he's seen talking to Macy (Odeya Rush) at a Bat Mitzvah, asking him if he has a job now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxK3E_0fcSYBsj00
So cute: 'That's fine. It's so cute. It's so good,' she says, though Andrew clearly has other thoughts about the video
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRrY8_0fcSYBsj00
Watch list: 'No, Mom. If anybody sees that I'm gonna be put on a watch list,' Andrew says, as he's seen in another shot wearing a uniform for a fast food place called Meat Sticks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuRh4_0fcSYBsj00
Job: 'I cant believe college is over,' Andrew says, as he's seen talking to Macy (Odeya Rush) at a Bat Mitzvah, asking him if he has a job now

'We're not allowed to talk about jobs at the Bat Mitzvah party,' he tells Macy, who counters with, 'So you either don't have a job or you have a bad job?'

Andrew is seen dancing in front of the bat mitzvah crowd while his stepfather Greg (Brad Garrett) wonders, 'How much does a party starter get paid, I wonder?'

Back at the bat mitzvah, Andrew admits, 'I have a bad job, yeah,' as we see him at Meat Sticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtwZm_0fcSYBsj00
Bad job: 'We're not allowed to talk about jobs at the Bat Mitzvah party,' he tells Macy, who counters with, 'So you either don't have a job or you have a bad job?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488A8E_0fcSYBsj00
Paid: Andrew is seen dancing in front of the bat mitzvah crowd while his stepfather Greg (Brad Garrett) wonders, 'How much does a party starter get paid, I wonder?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tevvs_0fcSYBsj00
Bad job: Back at the bat mitzvah, Andrew admits, 'I have a bad job, yeah,' as we see him at Meat Sticks

Andrew is seen having a heart-to-heart with his mother - sitting on their kitchen island, for whatever reason - as she tells him, 'Honey, I'm not just saying this because I'm your mother. But I feel like you're way ahead of the game.'

Andrew is seen in his party-starter element at several other mitzvahs, as he sees Domino (Johnson) and her daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt, making her feature film debut) walk in.

Andrew goes up to their table and asks if they happen to dance, but Domino says, 'We're not feeling it right now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPrBJ_0fcSYBsj00
Heart-to-heart: Andrew is seen having a heart-to-heart with his mother - sitting on their kitchen island, for whatever reason - as she tells him, 'Honey, I'm not just saying this because I'm your mother. But I feel like you're way ahead of the game'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia1f3_0fcSYBsj00
Not feeling it: Andrew goes up to their table and asks if they happen to dance, but Domino says, 'We're not feeling it right now'

He tells Domino that he would bet her 300 dollars that he could get her shy daughter on the dance floor, and Domino says she would give him 1,000 dollars.

Sure enough, he does get Lola on the dance floor, as Domino says, 'She really likes you,' and he says, 'I really like her.'

He tells them both, 'Tonight is the night that you and Lola dance your booties off,' as he tries to moonwalk away before realizing he doesn't know how to moonwalk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqs1Z_0fcSYBsj00
Thousand: He tells Domino that he would bet her 300 dollars that he could get her shy daughter on the dance floor, and Domino says she would give him 1,000 dollars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeOjQ_0fcSYBsj00
Dance: Sure enough, he does get Lola on the dance floor, as Domino says, 'She really likes you,' and he says, 'I really like her'

Back at their home, Domino asks Lola if she thinks Andrew would be a good sitter for her, but Lola says, 'I do not do well with sitters... but I think it would be a bit different with Andrew.'

Lola asks Andrew if he wants to meet her hamster, and he responds with an enthusiastic, 'Yeah.'

When Domino gets back, she thanks Andrew for being 'so kind to Lola,' which he says was, 'the easiest thing in the world' as they share flavored ice sticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgVfI_0fcSYBsj00
Different: Back at their home, Domino asks Lola if she thinks Andrew would be a good sitter for her, but Lola says, 'I do not do well with sitters... but I think it would be a bit different with Andrew'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Urxs_0fcSYBsj00
Fun: When Domino gets back, she thanks Andrew for being 'so kind to Lola,' which he says was, 'the easiest thing in the world' as they share flavored ice sticks

'I'm having more fun right now than I did the whole night,' she tells him, while another scene shows Andrew finding Domino in the midst of a dance floor at a club.

He asks if she has a husband and she says she has a fiance, Joseph (Raul Castillo), who tells him, 'I hear you're a great party-starter,' as Andrew says, 'I hear you're a great professional lawyer.'

Andrew is seen approaching Domino alone while another shot shows Domino telling Andrew through tears, 'Giving your heart to someone is the most perplexing thing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erZu1_0fcSYBsj00
Fun: 'I'm having more fun right now than I did the whole night,' she tells him, while another scene shows Andrew finding Domino in the midst of a dance floor at a club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhonT_0fcSYBsj00
Lawyer: He asks if she has a husband and she says she has a fiance, Joseph (Raul Castillo), who tells him, 'I hear you're a great party-starter,' as Andrew says, 'I hear you're a great professional lawyer'

Andrew and Domino are seen hanging out and dancing more as Domino says, 'You can't just decide that you love somebody,' but Andrew says, 'Yes you can.'

Joseph tells Andrew, 'We don't need you to babysit anymore,' and when Andrew asks why,' Joseph says, 'Lots of reasons.'

Another dramatic scene shows Lola getting into a fight with two boys, while another shot shows Greg asking Andrew if he's drunk right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAe9g_0fcSYBsj00
Yes: Andrew and Domino are seen hanging out and dancing more as Domino says, 'You can't just decide that you love somebody,' but Andrew says, 'Yes you can'

He's heard saying, 'Everything's just a mess,' as his mom says, 'Growing up is hard.

The trailer winds down with Andrew asking Domino if Joseph is her 'soul mate,' and she asks if he believes in soul mates.

He says he believes they all have, 'a ton of soul mates,' and when she asks how many he says, 'For you, like four.'

'How many do you have?' she asks as he responds, 'Like twelve... hundred,' as she laughs with the trailer coming to an end.

Cha Cha Real Smooth will be released in select theaters and debut globally on Apple TV Plus on June 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEJRL_0fcSYBsj00
Growing up: He's heard saying, 'Everything's just a mess,' as his mom says, 'Growing up is hard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7UA2_0fcSYBsj00
Soul mates: He says he believes they all have, 'a ton of soul mates,' and when she asks how many he says, 'For you, like four'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uemZG_0fcSYBsj00
Debut: Cha Cha Real Smooth will be released in select theaters and debut globally on Apple TV Plus on June 17

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Odeya Rush
Person
Leslie Mann
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
