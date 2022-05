Generally, when a team scores at least 30 points in the state track and field meet, it is going to be in contention for the team title. With Ayden Bath being ranked in four events — including two in which he tops the state in Division II — and junior Hayden Valenti being ranked in both throws, Vermilion has to be considered among the teams who could contend for a state championship.

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO