Alleged missing Santa Margarita woman found

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place on May 4 in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Roman Julian Lopez of Sacramento County was arrested for the May 4 murder of 30-year-old Daune Walton Johnson. Around 11:24 p.m on May 4., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene. The suspect, Lopez, is well known to law enforcement and has been on probation since 2020. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, battery against a person/previous dating relationship, and assault with deadly weapon. Lopez is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO