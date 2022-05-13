ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

Alleged missing Santa Margarita woman found

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement was able to confirm that a Santa Margarita woman reported missing is currently living in the Sacramento area. On April 26,...

ABC7 Los Angeles

1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at California church: Authorities

One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California, on Sunday, authorities said. Four were critically hurt and one person suffered minor injuries from the shooting inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. All victims are adults and range in age from 66 to 92 years old, the sheriff's office said.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
FOX40

3 people stabbed after altercation in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday morning, two juveniles and an adult were stabbed multiple times outside a Citrus Heights business, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. Police said the suspect is a skinny White or Hispanic adult male who is approximately 6 feet tall, with facial hair and a short haircut. The […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Two teens, one adult injured in triple stabbing in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after a stabbing early Sunday morning in Citrus Heights, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department say. Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Citrus Heights Police received 911 calls reporting a stabbing in front of a business in the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Santa Margarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Margarita, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Dies In Crash On Elder Creek Road In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was killed in a car crash in Sacramento on Sunday morning. The crash happened early in the morning in the area of Elder Creek Road and Florin Perkins Road. A Ford sedan and a Toyota SUV were involved in the crash. Police found a woman with major injuries. Officers rendered aid to the woman, but she died. It’s unknown which vehicle the woman was in, or who was at fault in the crash. The condition of the other driver is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KEYT

Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in a fatal hit-in-run in central California in which the victim’s body was dragged more than 8 miles is in critical condition after jumping from a three-story house while deputies tried to arrest him. Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles told the Fresno Bee that 38-year-old Shawn Ginder was arrested by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office late Friday. Valles said Ginder jumped out of the three-story house in Bass Lake, a town about 50 miles northeast of Fresno, the site of Friday’s hit-and-run.
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Southwest Avenue Murder Suspect Identified And Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place on May 4 in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Roman Julian Lopez of Sacramento County was arrested for the May 4 murder of 30-year-old Daune Walton Johnson. Around 11:24 p.m on May 4., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene. The suspect, Lopez, is well known to law enforcement and has been on probation since 2020. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, battery against a person/previous dating relationship, and assault with deadly weapon. Lopez is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police: Sacramento man killed in early morning shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are looking for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived on scene they located a male adult that was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Sheriff’s Detectives Locate Missing Woman

SANTA MARGARITA — Law enforcement has confirmed the whereabouts of missing person Lisa Laviano. On May 12, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives were able to confirm with law enforcement in the Sacramento area that 59-year-old Laviano is safely living there. Laviano was reported missing from Santa...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire destroys five mobile homes in Santa Margarita

A fast moving fire destroyed five mobile homes in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park on Friday. At about noon, callers reported a fire at the park on Pinal Avenue. The fire quickly spread through the five closely situated mobile homes. One person suffered from smoke inhalation. The cause of...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Two Teens, Adult Stabbed After Argument In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Three people have been stabbed in Citrus Heights. On Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m., Citrus Heights police were called out to the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard on reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found two teens — ages 16 and 17 — and one adult all with multiple stab wounds. All three are being treated at the hospital for their injuries, according to a statement from the Citrus Heights Police Department. Through their investigation, police determined that the stabbing happened after an argument between two groups. Police say the suspect is at large. He’s described as...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for Six Puppies

Foster needed Now in order to save these 6 cattle dog/ lab mix puppies they were born to a family who wanted to use them as fighting dogs and thought it would be a good idea to throw them to toughen them up. A rescuer in the area heard what was going on, went over and talked the couple into letting them go to rescue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

