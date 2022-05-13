ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indoor mini golf course could be added to 3rd St. Market Hall

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
They already have video games, virtual golf suites and shuffleboard, and now an indoor mini-golf course could be next at the 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal , the Avenue co-developer Josh Krsnak said planning is in the early stages. The course would be built in the unused basement level below the food hall.

Krsnak told the Milwaukee Business Journal that they are consulting with Minneapolis team Tom Loftus and Robin Schwartzsman. The two go by Mr. Tee and The Punk Putter in their online "A Couple of Putts" reviews of mini golf courses. The team also designs courses.

The hall currently has 14 local food vendors since opening in January in the former Shops of Grand Avenue mall. Some of its entertainment options in the space are free. However, the Topgolf Swing Suites and Photoverse Selfie Museum you have to pay for.

