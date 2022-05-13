Dog found tied to Green Bay fire hydrant has a new home

A dog found tied to a fire hydrant has a new "fur-ever" home.

The Wisconsin Humane Society confirmed Thursday that the dog, named "Baby Girl," has now been adopted. The organization didn't release any other details about Baby Girl's new family.

Earlier this month, Baby Girl was found in a Green Bay neighborhood on a leash tied to a fire hydrant. A photo of the dog tied to the hydrant went viral, receiving national attention. The Wisconsin Humane Society, which took Baby Girl in after she was found, says it received an international response to Baby Girl's story.

Baby Girl's previous owner who left her at the hydrant also left a note with the dog, saying she could no longer care for her and asked someone to take Baby Girl in.

The former owner, according to WHS, expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon.