Montverde jumper sets Florida record as Eagles win 2A track and field title

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Montverde Academy’s Zyaire Nuriddin, left, and Lake Highland Prep’s Solomon Miller, right, shown in a region race at Horizon High School, both placed in the boys 100-meter dash at the Class 2A state meet. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando area long jumpers Micah Larry and Victoria Hill stole the show early on in Thursday’s Class 2A track and field state championship meet at the University of Florida.

Montverde Academy’s Larry , a junior, recorded Florida’s all-time boys best by leaping 25 feet, 11½ inches at Percy Beard Track in the afternoon field event session of the Florida High School Athletic Association meet. His mark was wind-legal and surpassed the nation’s No. 1 jump this year ahead of Thursday — a 25-5¼ effort by Aaron Davis of Summer Creek High School of Texas.

The previous Florida best dated to the 1985 Golden South Classic in Winter Park, where Michael Timpson of Hialeah Miami Lakes jumped 25-10.

Larry, new to Montverde’s roster this year, also won the 100-meter dash in 10.46 seconds and the 200 at 21.06 as the Eagles, armed with an influx of transfer talent, motored to their first state team title in the sport. Montverde outscored runner-up Jacksonville Bolles 90-66.

The Eagles girls team finished second to Bolles in a close 68-62 race.

Larry set the jump record on his fourth and final attempt in a strong series. He also jumped 24-2¼, 24-11¼ and 24-4½ and all of those marks would have won decisively as second place was 22-10¾.

Hill, a Trinity Prep freshman phenom, became the first area girl to hit 19 feet this season as she won the long and triple jump.

Her 19-0, best in the area for 2022 and No. 11 nationally among ninth-graders, was achieved with a hefty wind at her back. Hill, whose previous best was 18-6, went airborne with a 4.4 meters per second gust in her favor.

For official record purposes, sprint times and horizontal jumps are not considered “wind-legal” if the aiding wind is measured at over 2.0 mps.

Hill also is the area leader in the triple jump and won that event with a 38-10½ performance (without a wind reading). She topped runner-up Mia Lewis (37-11¼) of Cocoa by nearly a foot.

Hill, also a state qualifier in the high jump, began competing in high school track as a seventh-grader. She placed third in the 2A triple jump and fourth in the long jump last season.

She also has been a Saints varsity volleyball starter for three seasons and was the only freshman to earn Orlando Sentinel All-Area honors for that sport last fall.

Montverde’s stable of juniors excelled. National boys 400 leader Zyaire Nuriddin, a state track athlete of the year in Delaware as a sophomore, won that event at 46.99. He also placed second to Larry in the 100.

Kyle Johnson, another junior newcomer for the Eagles, won the triple jump with an area-leading 47-6¼.

Lake Highland junior Cedric Johnson Jr. placed second in the boys 300 hurdles with a 39.42 time. Highlanders senior Solomon Miller finished fourth in the boys 100 at 11.76 and ran on a fast second place 4x100 relay (41.89).

Montverde’s girls made a run at the team title but fell short. Jacksonville Bolles claimed the title.

Micayah Holland, a junior move-in to Montverde from Virginia, won the girls 100 in a 2022 national best time of 11.26 and won the 200 in a national No. 3 23.13. Her teammate, sophomore Michelle Smith, ran a state-leading 41.56 to win a tight 300 hurdles race. Javonya Valcourt won the 400 (55.33) for the Eagles.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

