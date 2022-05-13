ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Sanger, Whitesboro, Celina, Pilot Point, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Tioga, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooke, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cooke; Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cooke County in north central Texas West central Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lindsay, or near Gainesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Whitesboro, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Southmayd, Tioga and Valley View. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 488 and 503. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Perry County in central Arkansas Southwestern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Central Saline County in central Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Italy, or 11 miles west of Maumelle, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Haskell... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Argenta Traskwood... Otter Creek Ironton... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 141 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas East central Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or near Southwest Little Rock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock England... Wrightsville Redfield... Keo Ironton... Estes Toltec Mounds State Park... East End Orion... Sweet Home Geyer Springs... Hensley Island Scott... Pine Bluff Arsenal Baseline... Tucker Pastoria... Higgins This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 135. Interstate 530 between mile markers 2 and 21. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, AR
Cherokee County, TX
Lufkin, TX
Nacogdoches County, TX
Cherokee, TX
Texas State
Angelina County, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Nacogdoches County, TX
Angelina County, TX
Texas Cars
Nacogdoches, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Denton County in north central Texas Northwestern Collin County in north central Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 159 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aubrey, or 13 miles north of Frisco, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Little Elm, Prosper, Celina, Pilot Point, Aubrey, Krugerville, Melissa and Weston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 129 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or 7 miles south of Downtown Little Rock, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Wrightsville... Sweet Home Ironton... Geyer Springs Scott... State Fairgrounds East End... Baseline Higgins... Willow Beach College Station... Parkers-Iron Springs Terry Lock and Dam This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 138. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Angelina and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest, or 20 miles north of Apple Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Wells, Morrill, Pollok, Forest, Burke, Clawson, Central, Redland and Homer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston A strong thunderstorm may produce strong wind gusts and hail across portions of north central Houston County through 145 AM CDT At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Elkhart, or 15 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weches. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
#Flood#Vehicles#1130 Am#Angelina
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooke, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooke; Grayson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 355.5 feet, the river remains in its banks, but access to Okane Island may be cut off. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 355.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 355.8 feet this morning and continue near action stage through this evening. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arkansas; Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lonoke, northeastern Grant, Jefferson, southeastern Saline, southeastern Pulaski and northwestern Arkansas Counties through 245 AM CDT At 201 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from England to near Orion. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... Stuttgart Sheridan... White Hall England... Wrightsville Redfield... Altheimer Humphrey... Humnoke Almyra... Keo Cane Creek... Estes East End... Orion Hensley Island... Cottondale Brummitt... Pine Bluff Arsenal This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 10 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Powell, southeastern Montgomery, south central Bath and northwestern Menifee Counties through 515 AM EDT At 442 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westbend, or near Stanton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Camargo and Bean around 450 AM EDT. Jeffersonville and Lucky Stop around 455 AM EDT. Clay Lick, Cedar Groves, Means, Hope and Walkers Crossing around 500 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cornwell, Rothwell and Frenchburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today. Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning until after today.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM CDT. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Shawneetown. .Minor flooding is occurring on the Ohio River at Shawneetown through the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 17.0 feet Wednesday, May 25. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Glasscock and Reagan. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Callahan, Coke, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM THROCKMORTON TO COLEMAN TO SONORA FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER, FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM THROCKMORTON TO COLEMAN TO SONORA * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT DUE TO THE THREAT OF DRY LIGHTNING AND SUDDEN ERRATIC WIND SHIFTS FROM NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS .Near critical fire weather conditions will be exacerbated by the development of scattered dry thunderstorms in the vicinity of the ongoing Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dry lightning, and strong to potentially severe sudden and erratic wind shifts will accompany any passing or nearby storm cell. These storms are expected to develop along the highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, moving eastward toward TX during the afternoon. The potential for sudden wind shifts from storm outflows reaching the ongoing fire will exist into the early evening before conditions begin calming by the late evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 50 to 60 mph from storm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning with sudden and strong erratic wind shifts from any nearby storm. Any new or ongoing fires will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke Increased Fire Danger Today Relative humidity values dropping to around 25 to 30 percent combined with northwest wind gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph, will aid in the rapid drying of grasses, brush and remnants of crops especially this afternoon. Expect increased fire danger through this evening. As a result, consider postponing outdoor burning. Have a water source readily available for any fires that do get started and ensure any fires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 496 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling into the 5 to 10 percent range this afternoon with only marginal recovery of 25 to 40 percent tonight. Tuesday afternoon relative humidity will fall into the 10 to 15 percent range. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
ENVIRONMENT

