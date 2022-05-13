Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Sanger, Whitesboro, Celina, Pilot Point, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Tioga, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
Comments / 0