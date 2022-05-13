ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family protests parole of man convicted in 1997 homicide

By Stephanie Haines
 3 days ago
A West Allis man sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing his wife in 1997 could be released as soon as Tuesday.

Douglas Balsewicz is slated to be released from prison on May 17, despite the opposition of the family of the victim, Johanna Balsewicz.

The family says they have been promised a meeting with Gov. Tony Evers before the day the killer is eligible for release.

At 23-years-old, Johanna had two kids and was a graduate of Concordia College. She was separated from her husband, Douglas, when he stabbed her more than 30 times in 1997.

He was sentenced to 80 years in prison. The Wisconsin Parole Commission says the decision is final, and it has determined that the amount of time served is sufficient.

Johanna's family says that is unacceptable. They demanded to see the governor. He was out of the office, but they met with a staff member for close to an hour.

"That's what we want to get to Gov. Evers for, is to ask him what do you think about this, and before you release a person like this, why don't you get to know the family members and find out who the 23-year-old woman was," Johanna's sister Kim Cornils said.

Johanna's sister Kim Cornils

TMJ4 News tried to ask Gov. Evers about it while he was at an event in Menomonee Falls, but he said he had to get going.

"Some of you guys are going to be his neighbors and one of your sisters, your cousin or aunts, could be his next girlfriend," Johanna's niece Theresa Cook said. "He's getting out young enough to have another partner, more children, and Johanna didn't even get a chance to raise hers."

Douglas will be carefully monitored and can not have any contact with the victim's family.

