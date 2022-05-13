ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Coleen Rooney set to give evidence in libel case brought by Rebekah Vardy

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSMn0_0fcSVb6M00

Coleen Rooney is expected to start her evidence in the high-profile libel claim brought by fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy at the High Court.

On the fourth day of the trial on Friday, Mrs Vardy is due to finish her evidence, with Mrs Rooney then taking her place in the witness box in Court 13 of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Mrs Vardy has been giving evidence for around 10 hours, at times becoming emotional on Wednesday and Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgwDw_0fcSVb6M00
Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The case comes after a viral social media post in October 2019, where Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true” and in the public interest.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy