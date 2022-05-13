IDENTIFIED: Third person killed in crash near Coalinga
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The third person who was killed in a head-on collision that also resulted in the death of a mother and her two-year-old daughter has been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.RELATED: Mother, 2-year-old daughter killed in head-on crash in Fresno County, deputies say
On May 2, around 2:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to collision reports in the area of Sutter Avenue and Route 33. When they arrived they found a collision involving a van and a truck.
All three people involved in the crash died as a result of injuries from the collision and were pronounced dead according to officers.
The sole occupant of the truck has been identified by the sheriff’s office as 39-year-old Matthew Culver.
The two occupants of the van had been previously identified as 39-year-old Natalie Shepherd and her two-year-old daughter Savanah Fagundes.
The cause of the collision has not been released at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
