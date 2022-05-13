ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Boys Volleyball: A Tie With Cranston East

By Chuck Nadeau
eastgreenwichnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Michael Dobrzanski kills one in the middle. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com). The Avenger Boys Volleyball team came into this match against the Cranston East Thunderbolts with...

eastgreenwichnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Girls LAX: 14-12 Win Against NK

The EG Avengers hosted the North Kingstown Skippers on what was a beautiful May evening Thursday on Carcieri field. The Skippers jumped on the Avengers, scoring three unanswered goals early in the first half. However, EG battled back, ending the first half with 5 goals to NK’s 7. Contributing Avengers were junior Helena Dunwoody with 3, junior captain Mila Navarro and freshman Catherine Sprague each with 1.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Island College commencement returned to Dunk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year hiatus Rhode Island College’s commencement ceremonies returned to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. The ceremony was virtual in 2020, then downsized to multiple on-campus events in 2021 due to the pandemic. On Saturday, Senator Jack Reed welcomed the graduating class and Maria Ducharme, president of The […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

We Love New England: Misquamicut Spring Fest

WESTERLY, R.I (WLNE) — ABC 6 New is kicking off our summer series ‘We Love New England’ as the Misquamicut Spring Fest. Spring Fest starts Friday night and runs until Sunday. The event features rides, a food truck rodeo, beer and wine gardens, live music and much...
WESTERLY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Sports
City
North Kingstown, RI
City
Cranston, RI
Boston

3 earthquakes hit off the coast of Rhode Island in one weekend

The earthquakes happened along the fault line near the Narragansett Pier. Three earthquakes hit off the coast of Rhode Island within 24 hours over the weekend, and one was felt in Providence, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. The first earthquake hit at 4:42 a.m. Saturday, about 18 miles south-southeast of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Shooting at Billy Taylor Park in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting at Billy Taylor Park on Camp Street. Our 12 News crew was on the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. as police located multiple shell casings in the basketball court. Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, a 26-year-old man was taken to Miriam Hospital with a […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Thunderbolts#Avengers
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
rimonthly.com

Save this House: A Whimsical Fairy-Tale Cottage on Four Woodsy Acres in North Kingstown

Welcome, readers, to a new feature of Rhode Island Monthly we’re calling “Save this House.”. We love all homes: Victorians, Colonials, capes, condos, lofts, raised ranches, contemporaries, beach cottages. They’re all beautiful in their own ways, whether they’re worn through with interesting details, time-honed patinas or tasteful decor. But once in a while a house comes along that has good bones and intriguing elements, but just needs a little upkeep and love to bring out its true potential.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
nerej.com

Rhode Island Ready program is off to a strong start - by Chelsea Siefert

The Rhode Island Ready (RI Ready) program is off to a strong start, which is good news for the state’s economy. The first four Rhode Island industrial sites were approved for enrollment in the program by the Quonset Development Corp.’s (QDC) board of directors at a recent meeting. Now, with the support of their host city or town, representatives of these sites will work with RI Ready program staff at Quonset to become “RI Ready”.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fallriverreporter.com

Loved ones looking for missing North Attleboro man

Friends and family are concerned after one of their own has gone missing. Randy Lohnes of North Attleboro has reportedly been missing since 12:13 a.m. on May 8th. He has several identifying marks. He has savage tattooed above his left eye and lost soul on the front of his neck (LOST on front right, SOUL on front left).
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
independentri.com

Plans taking shape for SK’s upcoming 300th anniversary

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s just eight months to go before 2023, which is a special year in South Kingstown, where plans are in the works to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the town’s founding. “In four months we’ve been very busy,” 300th Anniversary Steering Committee Chairwoman...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

North Kingstown crash causes traffic jam on Route 1

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash in North Kingstown caused a traffic jam on Route 1 Thursday afternoon. An ABC 6 News crew at the scene said that there was significant damage to the front of the vehicle. The crew on the scene saw a tow truck loading...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Bad Checks, Botched ‘Donation’ & Bees

7:39 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man for driving with a suspended license when he was stopped on Middle Road after police clocked him going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone. The man told police he was on his way to work and hadn’t realized he was speeding. He also told police he did not have a great driving record. Routine checks turned up the license suspension. Police gave him a district court summons and a speeding ticket; a relative arrived to pick up the man and the car.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- May 12, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to manage some decent cod action whenever the weather has provided a window to get out on the grounds. High hook has generally been landing 3-4 keepers, with jigs starting to outfish bait this week. The fleet also made their first squid trip last Friday, and the results were strong. They got into squid as soon as the jigs hit the water, and high hook managed close to 3 buckets! Cod fishing will continue through April and into early May when they might have a chance to start targeting fluke. Reservations continue to be required for cod trips so be sure to book online or call the office before heading to the dock.
HOBBIES
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the USA, although you wouldn’t know it from a visit because it is its second-most densely populated state. It is culturally and historically rich, with diversified geography. It’s also a part of the coastal forests in the northeast. If you love the water, Rhode Island is a must-see destination. Because of its great beachfront beaches, vast bays, and inlets, Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State.” It has hundreds of bodies of water, with 75% of them being man-made lakes. Natural lakes and salty coastal lagoons make up the rest. They have sandy beaches with various recreational activities, such as swimming and kayaking, to keep you busy all day. Exploring the neighboring marshes and woodlands will also reward you with the sight of various bird species. It might be best to stay overnight at one of the campgrounds to take advantage of the tranquil waters. If you ever want to explore some of Rhode Island’s lakes, here are the 10 biggest lakes in the state.
TRAVEL
eastgreenwichnews.com

Group Looks to Improve EG for Walkers, Cyclists

Above: From left, Ben Revkin, Lillian Picchione, and Rita Kerr-Vanderslice use at a large map of the town to identify those areas most in need of changes to make them safer for walking and cycling, during Active EG’s May 5 meeting at the library. Biking and walking are among...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

Man charged in Cumberland shots fired incident

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was arrested following a shots fired incident in Cumberland on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a home on Mendon Road near View Avenue at approximately 6:52 a.m. The suspect is charged with firing in a compact area. His name has not been released. It’s unclear if anyone […]
CUMBERLAND, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy