The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is hosting the third annual memorial ride on May 21 for William Buechner, an Auburn officer who died in the line of duty in 2019. “With William and what he did, it’s something that we’re not going to allow anybody to forget,” said Ruben Garza, the president of the Auburn Gunners. “We’re going to do our best to make sure we carry his name in honor.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO