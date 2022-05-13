ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Acosta-Janiel Rivera DAZN - LIVE Results from Indio, California

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Morales didn’t get the knockout win he promised but managed to preserve his unbeaten record and entertain the crowd in the process. A steady performance was offered by the Portland, Oregon-based Morales, who pitched a ten-round shutout of Sacramento’s Alberto Torres. All three judges scored the contest 110-88 in favor...

The boxing exile of Jarrell Miller is fast approaching an end. Miller, the brash heavyweight contender who saw his once promising career go belly-up from a slew of drug test failures, is set to return to the ring June 25 as the headliner on a Triller Fight Club card. Out of the ring for nearly four years, the Brooklyn native is expected to face Nigeria’s Onoriode Ehwarieme.
CARSON, California – Brandyn Lynch did enough this time to beat Marcos Hernandez. Fifteen months after their eight-round split draw, Lynch got up from a second-round knockdown, fought through a nasty gash above his right eye for half of their middleweight fight and defeated Hernandez by unanimous decision in an all-action slugfest on the non-televised portion of the Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano undercard at Dignity Health Sports Park.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Riverside, California, is located 60 miles west of Los Angeles near the Santa Ana River and is part of the Inland Empire region. On your weekend break or day trip to Riverside, there are many great tourist sites, shopping centers, and entertainment venues to visit. Riverside also features an unusually large number of independent coffee shops.
Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a homeowner was shot during an attempted robbery in Riverside early Sunday. An investigation is underway after a homeowner was shot during an attempted robbery in Riverside early Sunday. / FOX 11 Travis Rice. According to police, officers responded to a home...
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula at 6:32 a.m. It was about a mile deep. The earthquake was 20.3...
The Riverside County Coroner has released the name of the surveyor killed in a horrific vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Morongo Valley this Monday. According to the CHP, at about 2:10 PM, Ricardo Garcia, 39, of Highland, was driving a Ford F150 westbound on SR 62 in the #1 lane approaching Senilis Avenue, with passenger Richard Garcia, 18, of Rialto. A pedestrian survey worker, Dylan Motte, 25, of Nuevo, was standing next to his work truck in the center median east of Senilis Avenue. For unknown reasons the Ford crossed into the center median and struck Motte and his Chevrolet Colorado survey truck. The force of the crash caused the Chevrolet to strike a white 2019 Toyota Rav4, driven by Spencer Wood, 21, of Mission Viejo, eastbound in the #2 lane. The Ford came to rest in the center median. The other vehicles wound up on private property and on eastbound SR 62. Dylan Motte was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Richard Garcia and Ricardo Garcia were also taken to DRMC with moderate injuries. Richard Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Southern California residents will have the chance to join the ranks of Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg and lend their expert opinions to an upcoming cannabis competition. High Times, a magazine that covers the news and culture of cannabis, is looking for judges for its annual Southern California Cannabis Cup. The cannabis competition will be […]
KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
Longtime Inland Empire physician and philanthropist Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela was among those honored at the State Legislature recently with a Spirit Award from the California Latino Legislative Caucus. Valenzuela is the director of obstetrics and gynecology at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center’s Department of Women’s Health in Colton. He also operates...
Six students at Enchanted Elementary School in Perris were sickened after eating cannabis-laced food, officials said. Just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the school located at 1357 Mount Baldy St. regarding multiple juvenile students reporting food-related illnesses, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. An investigation revealed that a student brought food to […]
Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated The post Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire appeared first on KESQ.
