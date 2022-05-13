ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Firefighter encourages first responders to be open about mental health issues

By Melissa Eichman
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Mental Health Awareness Week, and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue firefighter and EMT Chris Gordon is sharing his personal story of asking for help to break the stigma of dealing with mental health issues. He said he would also like to see other first responders feel more comfortable...

