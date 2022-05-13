Report suggests PSLs at new Buffalo Bills stadium could range from $500 to $16K

Josh Allen reacts to a mass shooting a Buffalo grocery store on his Twitter account. The City of Buffalo is in mourning after a tragic event occurred in a local grocery store. 10 people were murdered by an armed assailant while trying to buy groceries. Going to the grocery store should be one of the safest activities a human being does on a regular basis, but here we are. This heartbreaking tragedy not only has all of Buffalo in a complete state of devastation, but it has found its way to social media as the whole internet is disgusted by it.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO