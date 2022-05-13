ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Report suggests PSLs at new Buffalo Bills stadium could range from $500 to $16K

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — A new survey suggests the public will be paying plenty, directly and indirectly for the new Buffalo Bills stadium. According to NBC...

www.whec.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says supermarket shooting will 'be a turning point' for the country as NY Gov. Kathy Hochul doubles down on blaming Twitch for allowing live stream of the massacre

Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the shooting in his town of Buffalo, New York Saturday that left 10 people dead could be the final 'turning point' for gun legislation in the U.S. as the state's Governor Kathy Hochul doubles down on pointing blame at social media companies. 'I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Bills, Giants, Sabres express support for victims in Buffalo supermarket shooting

Athletes and sports organizations in New York and beyond are expressing support for the victims in Saturday's shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at least 10 people died and three others were injured in the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. Authorities said 11 of the victims were Black, two were White.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Yet another failing project in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A lot of big ideas have been floated for revitalizing the City of Niagara Falls and most of them have ended the same way: in disappointment. Residents are still waiting for Niagara Falls Redevelopment — a company owned by New York City real estate developer Howard Milstein — to do something with the 140 acres it acquired downtown as part of a 1997 Master Redevelopment Agreement with the city.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Whec#Nbc Sports#The Buffalo News#The Seneca Nation
WPXI Pittsburgh

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Josh Allen speaks on mass shooting in Buffalo: ‘Absolutely heartbroken’

Josh Allen reacts to a mass shooting a Buffalo grocery store on his Twitter account. The City of Buffalo is in mourning after a tragic event occurred in a local grocery store. 10 people were murdered by an armed assailant while trying to buy groceries. Going to the grocery store should be one of the safest activities a human being does on a regular basis, but here we are. This heartbreaking tragedy not only has all of Buffalo in a complete state of devastation, but it has found its way to social media as the whole internet is disgusted by it.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

White House, Governor Hochul, local leaders react to Buffalo mass shooting

Officials held a news conference on Sunday following the devastating mass shooting that took place at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo that killed 10. New York Governor Kathy Hochul went to Buffalo where she delivered a statement in-person. Hochul, a Buffalo native, said she knows this community well, and to...
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Josh Allen, Buffalo sports world grieve after tragic shooting

In the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo that claimed the lives of at least 10 people, many in the Buffalo sports world have expressed their grief and well wishes to the victims, their families, and the Buffalo community. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy