Report suggests PSLs at new Buffalo Bills stadium could range from $500 to $16K

May 15 (Reuters) - A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo, New York's former fire commissioner, and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store. read more. The Buffalo Police...
After a supermarket shooting in Buiffalo, N.Y., that left 10 dead and was called “pure evil” by police, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen issued a statement calling the city their “adopted home.”. “We are saddened by the senseless tragedy in Buffalo today,”...
Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the shooting in his town of Buffalo, New York Saturday that left 10 people dead could be the final 'turning point' for gun legislation in the U.S. as the state's Governor Kathy Hochul doubles down on pointing blame at social media companies. 'I would...
Athletes and sports organizations in New York and beyond are expressing support for the victims in Saturday's shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at least 10 people died and three others were injured in the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. Authorities said 11 of the victims were Black, two were White.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A lot of big ideas have been floated for revitalizing the City of Niagara Falls and most of them have ended the same way: in disappointment. Residents are still waiting for Niagara Falls Redevelopment — a company owned by New York City real estate developer Howard Milstein — to do something with the 140 acres it acquired downtown as part of a 1997 Master Redevelopment Agreement with the city.
The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
At least four elderly Black women and a "hero" 30-year veteran of the Buffalo Police department are among those who were slain in Saturday's racist mass shooting at a supermarket. Here's what we know about the victims.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
Josh Allen reacts to a mass shooting a Buffalo grocery store on his Twitter account. The City of Buffalo is in mourning after a tragic event occurred in a local grocery store. 10 people were murdered by an armed assailant while trying to buy groceries. Going to the grocery store should be one of the safest activities a human being does on a regular basis, but here we are. This heartbreaking tragedy not only has all of Buffalo in a complete state of devastation, but it has found its way to social media as the whole internet is disgusted by it.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Public safety, a spike in violence and a tax hike took center stage at the Buffalo budget hearing hosted by the Common Council, which is not looking kindly on the Mayor’s proposed tax increase. Many residents are concerned about the $5 million going to Buffalo Police, which includes $300,000 for controversial […]
There will soon be a new restaurant for steaks in Buffalo. Now, in addition to offering a bite to eat at the Atrium Bar & Bistro and Starbucks, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo Hotel and Conference Center, located at Two Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo, plans to have steak back on the menu.
Officials held a news conference on Sunday following the devastating mass shooting that took place at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo that killed 10. New York Governor Kathy Hochul went to Buffalo where she delivered a statement in-person. Hochul, a Buffalo native, said she knows this community well, and to...
In the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo that claimed the lives of at least 10 people, many in the Buffalo sports world have expressed their grief and well wishes to the victims, their families, and the Buffalo community. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
