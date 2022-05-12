ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markwood, Moody honored at Chamber of Commerce banquet

By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
LANCASTER — On the night the Lancaster/Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 125th anniversary at its annual awards banquet, it was the president of the organization who was given one of the surprise awards of the night.

Chamber President Travis Markwood was honored with the Chairman’s Award on Thursday night.

The other big award for the night was the Floyd Wolfe Community Service Award. This year's recipient is Christa Moody, who is retired and formerly with the Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan.

This was the first year for the traditional banquet since the coronavirus pandemic. The banquet was virtual in 2020 and the chamber held the event outdoors last year at Ohio University Lancaster. This year's event was held at Fisher Catholic High School.

Here are the previously announced award winners were:

  • Large Business of the Year - Company Wrench, Ltd.
  • Small Business of the Year- Arbuckle Phayer Accounting Group, LLC
  • Non-Profit Organization of the Year- Fairfield Center for disABILITIES & Cerebral Palsy
  • Young Professional of the Year- Andrea Spires, United Way of Fairfield County
  • Tammy Nusser Customer Service Award- Lori Hawk, Fairfield County Human Resources Assistant
  • Brett Markwood Award - Sgt. Bryan Underwood, Lancaster Police Department

