ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

2 teens caught in string of vehicle burglaries in Port St. Lucie

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptF1v_0fcSTWi100

Two teenagers were caught on video using a stolen credit card at a fast-food restaurant. The card they used was stolen out of Jennifer Watson's car.

"Monday morning, I went out to my car to go to a doctor's appointment and it was kind of a mess, which is not like my car," she said.

WPTV
Jennifer Watson was the victim of a car burglary in Port St. Lucie.

She said her glove compartment was open, contents were scattered across the passenger seat and she couldn't find her wallet.

"My daughter checked her car and found out that her car had some things thrown around in it and her wallet was also missing," she said. "So then we called the police."

They later came to find out that, in a four-day stretch, the Port St. Lucie Police Department received 15 reports of auto burglaries on the city's east side.

WPTV
Detective Christopher Capozzi explains what led to the arrests of the teenage auto burglary suspects in Port St. Lucie.

"The way it started, the suspects live in two parts of the city, east of the Turnpike area," Detective Christopher Capozzi said. "One of the suspects lived there and then branched out from their house. We believe they were on foot in that area, and then on a later date, they went over to the other suspect's house and started walking around, doing some stuff there."

He said the 15- and 16-year-old suspects may have been using a vehicle to get around.

They're alleged to have taken everything from loose change and phone chargers to a gun that disappeared from one vehicle. The firearm was later recovered in a pond.

Port St. Lucie Police Department
This gun, which was stolen during an auto burglary, was later recovered in a pond.

It was Watson's credit card and surveillance video that was key to making arrests at the teens' homes.

"The parents were completely blindsided," Capozzi said. "They had no idea that their kids were even out at night."

Watson is thankful for the detectives' work.

WPTV
Jennifer Watson hugs one of the Port St. Lucie police detectives who helped solve the auto burglaries in the city.

"Amazed," she said.

Capozzi believes there could be more victims.

The teenagers are facing a slew of charges and were taken to juvenile detention.

Comments / 5

Mustang 1
2d ago

unbelievable how these parents didn't know their kids were out at night. that is so careless. they should be held responsible as well.

Reply
2
Elaine Duffy-luedtke
2d ago

what parent does not know where their children are at night !!?? poor supervision, poor parenting

Reply
3
Related
cbs12.com

Police buy teen new longboard after his was stolen

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie teen has a new set of wheels. Back in March, 17-year-old Glynne had his longboard stolen from a bus stop. The Port St. Lucie Police Department and the Port St. Lucie Police Foundation partnered together to buy Glynne a new board to replace the stolen one.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: Another Arrest For Alleged Violent Crime

Problems In Delray Beach Senior Living Community Continue… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest to be arrested in Kings Point: Wesly Blanchard. The 49-year-old was taken into custody by Delray Beach Police mid-day Saturday on a battery charge. He was booked into the […] The article KINGS POINT: Another Arrest For Alleged Violent Crime appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach Police warn of T-shirt scam

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is warning of another text scam in the community. According to BBPD, several residents are getting texts about t-shirts on sale from the department for $10 off, and present a link for potential victims to click. The department said...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

3-Month-Old Killed, 5 Others Injured In Turnpike Accident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An infant has been killed following an early Sunday morning crash on the highway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota sedan collided into the rear of a Ford sedan on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive at 3:15 a.m. FHP said the Ford’s driver and three passengers, which included a 3-month-old and 1-year-old, were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center. The newborn later died at the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to Jackson South with injuries that weren’t life threatening. A Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser was then struck by another vehicle as the officer was shutting down the entrance ramp to the Turnpike. (CBS4)
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary
fox13news.com

USCG: Body of missing woman found off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. - Officials are investigating after the body of a missing woman was found off the coast of the Florida Keys. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a good Samaritan found the body of 28-year-old Jewel Hammond Friday afternoon, approximately 200 yards off Mule Key, which is west of Key West.
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED

Should Palm Beach County Open Jail In Kings Point? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if Palm Beach County will consider opening a jail in Kings Point, but it seems like PBSO could save a fair amount of gas money if it […] The article ANOTHER KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Woman Stole Checkbook From Dead Person

LACEY – A simple stop for a warrant turned into a deeper story when the driver was charged with stealing property that belonged to a deceased person. Thania Schiefferstein, 64, of Waretown, was pulled over near the intersection of Route 9 and Clearwater Drive before 1 a.m. on May 11. Officer Pandorf had run the plate and learned that the owner, Schiefferstein, had an outstanding warrant with a $2,500 bail, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Miami

Man Charged in Deadly 114 MPH Crash in Pompano Beach

While many people were isolating at home two years ago due to the pandemic, a Nissan Rogue was going up to 114 mph along a Pompano Beach street before crashing and killing a man. It happened about 7:45 on a Saturday night, April 25, 2020, and Keith Bryan Graley was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Woman killed in Miami Gardens late night shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on the 3200 block of Northwest 197th Street just before midnight on Saturday. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert and after canvassing the area, they found a woman who had been shot.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy