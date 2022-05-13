Elite Alabama RB announces Clemson offer

A four-star running back in the class of 2023 reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday night. Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic’s Jeremiah Cobb announced the offer on Twitter.

Cobb, a consensus four-star prospect, is considered by 247Sports to be the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 295 prospect in the nation for the class of 2023.

He made his way to Clemson for the first time on March 12 and had a chance to chop it up with Clemson running backs coach CJ Spiller then.

“He really just had to say that he loves my film and just the person that I am on and off the field,” Cobb said of Spiller, ” and that he just wants to keep building this relationship and that he wants to get me back up to Clemson.”

What does that mean to Cobb?

“It means a lot,” he said. “I love the way that he treated me and my mom well. I can’t wait to go back up to Clemson.”

– Photo for this article courtesy of @jeremiahcobb23 on Instagram

