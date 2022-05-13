ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Elite Alabama RB announces Clemson offer

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XinNB_0fcSTN0i00

A four-star running back in the class of 2023 reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday night. Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic’s Jeremiah Cobb announced the offer on Twitter.

Cobb, a consensus four-star prospect, is considered by 247Sports to be the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 295 prospect in the nation for the class of 2023.

He made his way to Clemson for the first time on March 12 and had a chance to chop it up with Clemson running backs coach CJ Spiller then.

“He really just had to say that he loves my film and just the person that I am on and off the field,” Cobb said of Spiller, ” and that he just wants to keep building this relationship and that he wants to get me back up to Clemson.”

What does that mean to Cobb?

“It means a lot,” he said. “I love the way that he treated me and my mom well. I can’t wait to go back up to Clemson.”

– Photo for this article courtesy of @jeremiahcobb23 on Instagram

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible. . https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0fcSTN0i00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson defeats Virginia 8-2

Geoffrey Gilbert tossed 6.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to an 8-2 victory over No. 9 Virginia in the first game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, (...)
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#American Football#Alabama Rb#Catholic#Allin Kirkjuice32#Clemson Variety Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy