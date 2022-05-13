Texas tight end decommits from Clemson

One of the prospects in the 2023 recruiting class who was verbally committed to Clemson has withdrawn his pledge from the Tigers.

Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) tight end Reid Mikeska announced his decommitment from Clemson via social media Thursday night.

“After many prayers and discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I am grateful to Coach (Dabo) Swinney, Coach (Kyle) Richardson, and the Clemson family for believing in me. I will be reopening my recruiting process and am excited for what god has planned.”

Mikeska received an offer from Clemson while on campus in March and had been committed to the Tigers since April 13. ESPN and 247Sports consider him a three-star prospect, while Rivals rates him as a four-star. He is ranked as high as the No. 22 tight end in the country by Rivals.

Mikeska announced an offer from Oklahoma last week and reportedly plans to visit the school this weekend. Swinney, of course, has long had a policy in place not allowing Clemson’s commitments to visit other schools.

Mikeska also lists offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida.

