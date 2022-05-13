ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Texas tight end decommits from Clemson

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9OQp_0fcSTM7z00

One of the prospects in the 2023 recruiting class who was verbally committed to Clemson has withdrawn his pledge from the Tigers.

Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) tight end Reid Mikeska announced his decommitment from Clemson via social media Thursday night.

“After many prayers and discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I am grateful to Coach (Dabo) Swinney, Coach (Kyle) Richardson, and the Clemson family for believing in me. I will be reopening my recruiting process and am excited for what god has planned.”

Mikeska received an offer from Clemson while on campus in March and had been committed to the Tigers since April 13. ESPN and 247Sports consider him a three-star prospect, while Rivals rates him as a four-star. He is ranked as high as the No. 22 tight end in the country by Rivals.

Mikeska announced an offer from Oklahoma last week and reportedly plans to visit the school this weekend. Swinney, of course, has long had a policy in place not allowing Clemson’s commitments to visit other schools.

Mikeska also lists offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the tim e to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0fcSTM7z00

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Landers, former Georgia and Toledo WR, commits to SEC West program

Matt Landers is making the rounds in college football, and the wide receiver is now on his third team. Landers, who began his career at Georgia, has committed to Arkansas after he played last season at Toledo, and was third on the team in receiving. Landers turned heads at the end of last season when he helped kick off bowl season with a spectacular start in the Bahamas Bowl as he caught an 89-yard touchdown pass against Middle Tennessee State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Cypress, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Cypress, TX
Sports
City
Cypress, TX
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
The Clemson Insider

Clemson defeats Virginia 8-2

Geoffrey Gilbert tossed 6.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to an 8-2 victory over No. 9 Virginia in the first game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Not Buying Nick Saban's Admission

Alabama head coach Nick Saban may claim to want more parity in college football, but fans aren't buying it. During an appearance with Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Saban, who has won seven national championships as a head coach, curiously argued for a more balanced college football landscape. "One...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Texas Tech#American Football#Tigers#Bridgeland High School#Twitter#Espn#247sports#Baylor#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy