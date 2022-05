MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A major heatwave is on deck for Georgia following today’s wet weather. Friday began with a blanket of clouds over Middle Georgia along with a few isolated light showers. It was a warm morning as the entire region began the day over 60 degrees with most spots hovering around 65. There were a few spots that had patchy fog as well. We will likely see pockets of sunshine later this afternoon as things heat up. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will populate the afternoon as temperatures peak in the upper 70s. A couple of spots may reach 80 degrees. The wind will be shifting towards the east-southeast at about 6-12 mph. No severe weather is expected, however there could be a couple of strong wind gusts later this afternoon. Storm activity will peak during the late afternoon hours with rain tapering off into the evening.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO