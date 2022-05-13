Construction on Hope Plaza in Paradise set to start May 17

CHICO, Calif, - The Chico Fire Department extinguished a homeless campfire in Chico on Saturday night. Chico Fire told Action News Now that when crews arrived on scene two tents were on fire in a homeless camp off of Hazel and 9th Street. Crews were able to keep the fire...
PARADISE, Calif. - Volunteers and several local businesses are helping rebuild homes on the ridge with the Habitat for Humanity organization. Around 25 volunteers were out helping build fences, sheds and irrigation around multiple homes on Saturday. The homes built through Habitat for Humanity are built from the ground up...
CHICO, Calif — The City of Chico has identified three alternate sites for the homeless as it begins camping enforcement. The sites are meant to be places where a homeless person may go to avoid enforcement for at least sixty days only in instances when the Torres Shelter or the City’s shelter site are deemed an inappropriate space for that person.
Foster needed Now in order to save these 6 cattle dog/ lab mix puppies they were born to a family who wanted to use them as fighting dogs and thought it would be a good idea to throw them to toughen them up. A rescuer in the area heard what was going on, went over and talked the couple into letting them go to rescue.
MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
Please use the corporation yard entrance (2nd gate past the bridge) when picking up the compost. Vehicles entering the corporation yard can proceed directly to the loading area by following the signs. If you have any questions, you may call (707) 725-1476.
The Huell Howser of Humboldt, Ray Olson, is back to teach us more about our local landmarks through exploration. In today’s episode of Humboldt Outdoors, Olson teams up with local columnist Barry Evans to tour the historic and somewhat spooky Loleta Tunnel. “It was my first time there and,...
Ful. My gratitude and most sincere respect and admiration for all first responders and agencies serving the public.”. For the first time, animal rescue was a part of multiple scenarios as well, thanks in part to the encouragement of Glen Ellen’s Julie Atwood of the HALTER Project. “This is...
CHICO, Calif. - Homeless people that are not allowed in the pallet shelters may be moved to three different alternate sites as early as next week when some 7-day notices expire. The sites are off of Fair Street near Country Drive, off of Humboldt and Bruce Road and off of...
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Just outside the Mojave Desert, sandwiched between Highway 395 and Hwy. 14 is the third largest city in California. Streets and utilities spiderweb across the desert landscape. The only problem? The streets here don’t go anywhere and nearly all the lots are empty. This desert...
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has identified three areas where homeless people can go for at least 60 days when the Torres Shelter or the Pallet shelter are not an option for that person, the city says. The city says people can go to a one-acre site on...
REDDING, Calif. - The railroad crossing on Shasta Street between the cross streets of California Streets and Oregon Street in Redding will be closed starting May 19 through May 23 so crews can repair and replace the railroad crossing facilities. Work on the crossing will occur during the hours of...
At approximately 2:55 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to Willow Point, a promontory along the shore of Clear Lake in the town of Lakeport, due to a small wildfire burning in the area. Upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire was 20’x20′ in size, burning in brush at a slow...
CHICO, Calif. - A prescribed burn is scheduled at the upper portion of the Horseshoe Lake area on Tuesday, the City of Chico said. The parking lot at the observatory and the parking lot at Horseshoe Lake will be closed during the burn. The City of Chico will place signs indicating which trails are closed.
Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
-- UPDATE, 5/14/22, 5:16 p.m. - Cal Fire Butte Unit says that the forward progression of the Palermo Fire has been stopped. All residents are accounted for and safe. UPDATE, 5/14/22, 4:49 p.m. - CAL FIRE says that there are no people inside the structures. Multiple outbuildings are on fire...
The Paradise Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved new building standards related to defensible space. “What we’re looking at is that these changes to this would then get us to that wildfire prepared home standard but it’s not getting us to the plus,” Town Manager Kevin Phillips said. “What we’re recommending is that as many items as we can to get to that plus we’re going to put it in there but not to that full extent.”
CHICO, Calif. - Chico residents are finding different tricks to keep their lawns green and looking into drought-resistant options as Cal Water Phase 2 guidelines will go into effect on May 22. Some of the guidelines include residents needing to fix leaks and breaks within 5 days, having to use...
Jim Campbell-Spickler, director of the City of Eureka’s Sequoia Park Zoo, has decades of experience climbing trees and researching the amazing animals and incredible ecosystems they support. His particular background as a wildlife biologist and tree-climbing expert makes Campbell-Spickler uniquely qualified to manage Sequoia Park Zoo, the only zoo situated in a coast redwood grove. These same qualifications, coupled with his renowned reputation as an “eagle whisperer”, afforded Campbell-Spickler the recent opportunity to assist with the banding of a 6-week-old bald eagle chick at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.
Comments / 1