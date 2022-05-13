Construction on Hope Plaza in Paradise set to start May 17

The Paradise Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved new building standards related to defensible space. “What we’re looking at is that these changes to this would then get us to that wildfire prepared home standard but it’s not getting us to the plus,” Town Manager Kevin Phillips said. “What we’re recommending is that as many items as we can to get to that plus we’re going to put it in there but not to that full extent.”

PARADISE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO