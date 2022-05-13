Council approves $800,000 subsidy for apartment project

162 units planned for Heart of the City

An $800,000 subsidy for a 162-unit apartment building on a vacant bank site in Burnsville’s Heart of the City won the City Council’s endorsement Tuesday.

Council members agreed at a work session to provide the funds to developer MWF Properties, which plans to build four stories of market-rate apartments at 301 Burnsville Parkway W.

The money will go toward land acquisition and building demolition for the $40.86 million project, according to Chris Stokka of MWF. The 2.5-acre site has a former U.S. Bank building that was built in 1975 and vacated about a year ago. The building is “functionally obsolete” and the owner wants to sell, said Regina Dean, assistant community development director.

The subsidy will come from the city’s $1.1 million allocation of Dakota County Environmental Legacy Funds. ELF money, granted by the county to a small number of cities with landfills, is for development “gap funding” expenses such as land acquisition, environmental cleanup and building demolition.

The MWF project and another that was vying for ELF subsidies “may not be viable without the use of some public assistance,” said a city staff report.

Episcopal Homes of Minnesota withdrew its proposal for 120 units of senior housing, a church and a childcare center on the site of Nativity Episcopal Church at 15601 Maple Island Road. The current church building would have been demolished.

Rising interest rates and construction costs left Episcopal Homes $10.3 million short on the project, it told the city in a May 6 email.

Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, which vetted both proposals for the city, had recommended giving MWF $800,000 and Episcopal Homes $300,000. With the latter out of the picture, Ehlers endorsed giving all $1.1 million to MWF.

Ehlers “found value in both projects,” Dean said.

But council members said they want to reserve some ELF money for other redevelopment opportunities that may arise before the city’s November deadline for granting it. An extension from the county is possible, according to the staff report.

Stokka said MWF would be “grateful” for the $800,000 Ehlers originally recommended.

The apartment project offers a “high ratio of private to public investment, significant tax base increase, and an increase in housing choice within the community,” Ehlers said in its report.

It also meets the city’s goal of furthering development in the Heart of the City.

“The MWF project will likely attract young professionals and young families which is also a desired qualification,” Ehlers said.

The site’s current taxable value of $1.63 million will rise to $29.96 million when the apartments are completed, according to the city and Ehlers. The city’s share of tax revenue on the property will rise from $51,168 to $161,478 under current tax rates.

Rents will be around $1,400 or $1,500 for a one-bedroom unit based on market conditions, Stokka said. One-bedroom and efficiency units will comprise 80% of the project, he said.

“The young, urban professional market is what we’re targeting, and they’re very popular right now,” he said.

Council Member Vince Workman said he’d like to see some first-floor commercial uses in the project. Apartment construction in the Heart of the City has continued to add many “heads and beds” that should make commercial more viable, he said.

Stokka said he’ll look into it, “but unfortunately, I’m not optimistic.” It’s been “challenging” for developers to integrate commercial and residential uses “unless you’re in a very certain conducive location,” he said.

The grant is contingent on MWF meeting architecture and building material standards the city requires for assistance.