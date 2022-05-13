Rosier homers as TinCaps snap losing streak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Corey Rosier hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning as the TinCaps bested the Cubs 5-0 in South Bend on Thursday night, snapping a five-game losing streak for Fort Wayne.

TinCaps starter Noel Vela continued his impressive season, striking out eight over six scoreless innings of work. Vela yielded just four hits and walked one batter.

These two teams will play game four of their six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

