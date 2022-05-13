ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Rosier homers as TinCaps snap losing streak

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2pLh_0fcSR3Vr00

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Corey Rosier hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning as the TinCaps bested the Cubs 5-0 in South Bend on Thursday night, snapping a five-game losing streak for Fort Wayne.

TinCaps starter Noel Vela continued his impressive season, striking out eight over six scoreless innings of work. Vela yielded just four hits and walked one batter.

These two teams will play game four of their six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Tincaps#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Homestead baseball overwhelmed by No. 5 Fishers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead baseball (15-5) was no match for Class 4A No. 5 Fishers in a Saturday doubleheader, falling 11-0 in game one and trailing 9-6 in game two before being called off due to weather. In game one, Homestead surrendered eight runs in the top of the second inning. Fishers would […]
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

TinCaps end 2-week road trip with loss at South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The TinCaps ended their season-long 12-game road trip Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.  Fort Wayne (13-20) fell behind 2-0 after South Bend (20-13) scored a run in the second and another in the fourth.  The ‘Caps made it a one-run game in the […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy