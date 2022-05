LIMA — Starting just two weeks ago, Monday, May 2, 21-year-old Troy Elwer is now the new Promotions and Operations Manager of the Allen County Fair. Elwer is a 2022 graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus having earned a bachelor’s degree in agriscience education, with a minor in production agriculture and agribusiness. In addition to his fair management role, Elwer is employed on his family’s 200-acre corn and soybean farm in Delphos. It’s a three-generation operation, Elwer explained, with his grandfather, his father, and himself. And all three of them also hold full-time jobs.

