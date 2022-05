Alabama capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he had also been shot in the head as he was pulled from the car wreck where his jailhouse lover Vicky White lay dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a police report.New documents, filed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and seen by The Independent, reveal that the 38-year-old also had “a small amount of blood” on the back of his head when he was taken into police custody on Monday at the end of a 10-day manhunt, according to police.An account from one officer on the scene also...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO