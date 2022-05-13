Stuck Truck Jams Bayonne Roadway

A struck delivery truck blocked a northwest Bergen County artery for more than an hour. The driver had been turning into a Ho-Ho-Kus resident's driveway on East Saddle River Road near Fox Run when the mishap occurred on Saturday, May 14. The driver and his helpers weren't injured. A heavy-duty...
A wrong-way driver struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 80 in Morris County died of his injuries, authorities said.The unidentified man was heading west in the eastbound lanes in a Toyota Rav4 when he drove head-on into an International tractor and semi-trailer around 4 a.m., Saturday, May 14, New …
This story has been updated. A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash. The closure was announced just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Nassau County on the westbound side between exits 42 and 43. At 5:10 p.m., Nassau County Police announced all westbound...
NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,” Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
A 69-year-old man died early Friday morning and the MTA bus driver suspected of running him over on a Staten Island road has been pulled from work while officials investigate the fatality, sources said. The pedestrian was attempting to cross at Platinum Avenue and Forest Hill Road at 4:30 a.m....
Chilling security video shows a Cliffside Park woman furiously fighting off a mugger after he jumped her from behind and tried to drag her into a stairwell. Refusing to become a victim, the 37-year-old woman scratched and clawed her attacker, who ran away -- then was caught by borough police moments later, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.
Three people were injured after a car crash took place Sunday morning in Bay Ridge on 4th Avenue. News 12 was told that one of the three refused to go to the hospital after the incident. A Citizen app video of that scene shows one of the cars involved in...
A 22-year-old New Jersey police officer died in a motorcycle crash last week, authorities confirmed. Daniel Adler, of the Camden County Police Department, was struck by a vehicle while riding on Route 561 Thursday, May 12 in Cherry Hill, those who knew him said. "It is with profound sadness that...
Five people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Fairfield County. Firefighters responded to a report of a crash on I-95 southbound between exits 17 and 16 in Westport at about 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to the Town of Westport Fire Department. Officials reported that...
One fatality was reported in a Route 70 crash in Howard County Sunday, May 15, developing reports say. The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. just before Woodbine Road. Two entrapments were reported. Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily...
A Paterson man hanging out in a large group partying on a local street corner was caught with a loaded handgun after he tried to run from detectives, authorities said. Joseph Shoulars, 22, bolted as Detectives John Rikowich, Levis Qirjako, Muhammed Dombayci and Yamil Pimienta approached the noisy crowd, which was drinking and blocking the road with double-parked vehicles at Belle Avenue and Hopper Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Authorities say a man was fatally stabbed in the back Saturday night in Borough Park. Police say the incident happened before 10:30 p.m. on 40th Street and 14th Avenue. Authorities say the 24-year-old victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he later died. News 12 was told a knife...
A man was killed following a crash at a Long Island auto dealership. It happened at around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, May 14 in Saint James. Robert Greene, age 33, of South Setauket, was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus eastbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle struck a 2022 International tractor-trailer backing in to an Acura dealership, located at 780 Middle Country Road, Suffolk County Police said.
A woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash on Long Island that left two men who were working on a pickup truck dead. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in Holtsville. Ryan Walker, age 37, and Robert Kehlenbeck, age 46, were working on a...
A woman from Clifton was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 18, was found seated in a motor vehicle on Belle Avenue and Hopper Street with a gunshot wound at around 3:43 a.m. She was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
A one-car crash on I-87 in the region led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than triple the legal limit, state police said.In Ulster County, troopers responded to a stretch of I-87 in Newburgh after there was a reported crash on the…
A 40-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to burglarize a home on Long Island. The incident happened in Roslyn Estates at about 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Steven Morra, of Levittown, is accused of attempting to enter an occupied home...
