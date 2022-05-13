ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Stuck Truck Jams Bayonne Roadway

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjORN_0fcSQZXF00
The Penske truck got stuck around 9:30 p.m. Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM

A truck stuck under a bridge jammed a street in Bayonne Thursday, May 12.

The Penske truck got stuck under the underpass on 21st Street between Ave E and Prospect Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

LiteRail service south of 22nd St station was temporarily stopped.

