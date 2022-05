Mayor Ron Nirenberg is asking Homeland Security for help in dealing with the "unsustainable" rise in the number of illegal immigrants coming to San Antonio. Nirenberg wrote to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for financial support because of the increase in illegals arriving in the city without travel plans. The mayor also suggested taking them to other cities, such as Austin and Houston. Nirenberg suggested they should be taken to a federally funded shelter to keep them from adding to the city's homeless population.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO