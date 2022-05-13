ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL schedule: Analysis, Thanksgiving/Christmas matchups, Thursday/Monday games, more

By John Breech
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we have the full 272-game regular season schedule, here are a few highlights:. The Rams will kick off the NFL season by hosting the Bills in the Thursday night opener (Sept. 8). Russell Wilson will be making his return to Seattle and he'll be doing it in...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs among four NFL teams with three consecutive road games in 2022

There are a lot of interesting quirks of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL schedule. One of those quirks is that Kansas City is one of just four teams to play three consecutive road games at any point during the 2022 NFL season. First noted by NFL Network’s schedule reveal team — the Chiefs, Packers, Dolphins and Eagles will all play three consecutive road games at one point during the 2022 NFL season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Drew Brees says he 'may play football again:' Former Saints QB is 'currently undecided' on his future

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees hung up his cleats last March and accepted a job as an analyst for NBC. This weekend, the New York Post reported Brees would not be working for NBC in 2022, leading the former quarterback to head to Twitter and address his future. Though he said the reports were not accurate, he added that returning to the field was a possibility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp: Reactions from Day 1

The Dallas Cowboys' rookie minicamp began Friday, and a handful of incoming players are already turning heads in a big way after the first full day of practice. Minicamp included a slew of undrafted free agents in attendance alongside the Cowboys' nine draft picks. Here are some initial reactions to...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Giants swing fifth recent trade with Mariners, add outfielder

The front offices of the Giants and Seattle Mariners have gotten so familiar with each other over the last few weeks that they managed to complete their fifth trade of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Giants announced that they acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild in exchange for infielder Alex Blandino...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Colts linked to 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Indianapolis Colts made a big splash this offseason when they acquired Matt Ryan, and they may try to reunite the quarterback with one of his favorite weapons. Julio Jones is still a free agent, and there have been rumblings that the Colts are interested in signing him. They are exploring the possibility, according to Outkick’s Dan Dakich.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Breaking Down the Raiders’ 2022 Schedule

The official 2022 NFL schedule released Thursday and the Raiders now have their slate of opponents for the upcoming season. After a 10-7 year and a playoff appearance in 2021, first-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will be leading Derek Carr, Davante Adams and the Raiders through a difficult schedule in pursuit of another playoff appearance. Here’s how the schedule breaks down.
HOUSTON, TX

