Prairie Birds – Part 2

Unique Lake Sammamish waterfront home with 2-level dock and 65-ft no-bank beach. Gorgeous east and south-facing views of water, mountain, and sky from both levels of the house. Main floor w/ vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, and full wraparound deck. Primary bedroom suite w/ deck access, fireplace, large bath, and huge WIC. Lower level w/ spacious den with views, 2 bedroom, laundry/storage. Entertain on the garden patio, or kayak off the large beach, sharing your world with herons, ducks, and eagles. A special extra for those who love modern design. Plans for a full "work of art" remodel have been created by renowned architect David Coleman, permit-approved, and ready-to-build.
