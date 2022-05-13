ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Prairie Birds – Part 2

By George Walter
thejoltnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Saturday, following my own advice from last week’s column, a friend and I journeyed out to the prairies to see what we could see. It rained off and on (what a shock!) but it was a wonderful few hours. The camas were just starting to bloom, so...

www.thejoltnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
parentmap.com

W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory: Grand Reopening

The renovation of Tacoma's beautiful W.W. Seymour Botnaical Conservatory in Wright Park has concluded and it reopens its doors to the public Saturday, May 14. The 114-year-old conservatory is one of just three public Victorian conservatories on the West Coast, and the year-long renovation has added some stunning botanical features, including a floor-to-ceiling living plant wall, golden dart frog habitat, carnivorous plant bog and fancy new gift shop. It also includes very practical things like a new boiler and beautiful new lighting.
TACOMA, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY GARDEN PATH: Is spring really here?

We finally got the “GREEN LIGHT” to start planting those annuals. Of course, we still need to watch those forecasts. If the nights are going to be under 40, be very cautious. You don't want to lose those plants you've spent good money on and babied for weeks to suddenly turn black.
washingtonwaterfronts.com

2999 Mosquito Lake Rd

Your 20 Acre home in the woods is here, on one of Whatcom County's most picturesque roads! Surrounded by state land on 3 sides, we offer this well maintained 2 bed 2 bath MFH and a nice shop in a private location with a maturing stand of timber growing up and including your own babbling brook. The big cedar deck looks out over your small horse pasture and the foothills of the Cascade range. Great water out of the well with a good septic too. Woodstove and forced air heat....including a woodshed. Included are all of the appliances. Don't forget about the timber, and the forestry classification keeps your taxes low. There's even a small horse facility!
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Thurston County, WA
Lifestyle
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Olympia, WA
Lifestyle
City
Olympia, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The Garden Guy: Living with Lavender

Last summer was a prime growing season for lavender in the Greater Seattle area and several questions concerning this versatile sub-shrub did hit my email in-box. Consequently, in preparation for this summer, let’s talk about several forms of this great Mediterranean perennial which might fit well in your landscape.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Taste of Tacoma becomes The Taste Northwest with a new venue

The Taste of Tacoma has a new home — and a new name. Now called The Taste Northwest, the food-centered event is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup on July 1-3. Tacoma has been home to this food fest since 1986, lovingly called the "Ultimate...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Species#Migratory Birds#Insect#Prairie Birds#Glacial Heritage Preserve
urbnlivn.com

Mercer Island midcentury with Lake Washington views

Situated on the southeast tip of Mercer Island across Lake Washington from Seward Park, 10 Shore Ln. is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom midcentury home. Built in 1957, the property boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, as well as a private setting and water and mountain views. On the main...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Just around the corner: Triple XXX Root Beer in Issaquah

The Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-In (98 N.E. Gilman Blvd, Issaquah) has all the ingredients for all your senses:. – Smokey aroma from the kitchen for your sense of smell. – Big, juicy burgers for your taste buds. – Doo-wop and ’60s songs blasting through the loudspeakers for your hearing.
ISSAQUAH, WA
Chronicle

Unusually Wet, Cold Spring May Persist in Western Washington

For those hoping to break out the shorts any time soon, weather forecasters have some bad news. A cool trough of low pressure continues to draw storm systems through the region, with rain expected Sunday and much of the coming work week. "We've been stuck in the same pattern during...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
hotelnewsresource.com

Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA
urbnlivn.com

Portage Bay floating home

Floating home season is nearly here! So by the time you close on this Portage Bay floating home at 2822 Boyer Ave E #3, the water will be comfortable enough to swim. (Though my kids did get in the water two weekends ago…) Built in 2003 (young for a...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of Tacoma Moves to Puyallup

Known as the South Sound's "ultimate summer get together" since 1986, The Taste of Tacoma is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center this year. With this new move comes a new name. Now known as the Taste Northwest, the event will still feature nearly 200 local food and specialty vendors, live entertainment, outdoor beer gardens, and more family-friendly events and activities.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Morton to Host Free ‘Tire Amnesty’ Event on May 20 and 21

Morton will be hosting a special tire amnesty event offering free tire recycling on May 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to Lewis County residents and will take place at the Bob Lyle Community Center, located at 700 Main St. in Morton. Tires will be processed in the parking lot.
MORTON, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1852 W Lake Sammamish Parkway SE

Unique Lake Sammamish waterfront home with 2-level dock and 65-ft no-bank beach. Gorgeous east and south-facing views of water, mountain, and sky from both levels of the house. Main floor w/ vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, and full wraparound deck. Primary bedroom suite w/ deck access, fireplace, large bath, and huge WIC. Lower level w/ spacious den with views, 2 bedroom, laundry/storage. Entertain on the garden patio, or kayak off the large beach, sharing your world with herons, ducks, and eagles. A special extra for those who love modern design. Plans for a full "work of art" remodel have been created by renowned architect David Coleman, permit-approved, and ready-to-build.
SAMMAMISH, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Clearing and Grading Work Begins at Woodbridge to Prepare Site for Construction of First Two New Industrial Buildings

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (May 12, 2022) — Construction crews at Woodbridge started work this week on clearing and grading the interior area of sites for Buildings A and B, representing the first phase of development planned for the former Weyerhaeuser campus in Federal Way. The limited forestry activities, which retain forest buffers around the buildings, will take place over the next several weeks before ground-up construction of two new sophisticated industrial buildings begins later this spring.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy