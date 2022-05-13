Chicago man wanted for abducting his 4 children, keeping them away from their mother: police

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four children last seen in January hidden from their mother, by their father, have been located.Nathaniel Barajas, 2, Jazmyne Barajas, 4, Destiny Barajas, 11, and Breneah Barajas, 13, were last seen on Jan. 14 with their father – 38-year-old Brian Barajas, who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother. A warrant was issued by Cook County for Child Abduction on Wednesday. No Amber alert had been issued.Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.They were believed to be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community. All four children were returned safe and sound by the father, according to police.

1 DAY AGO