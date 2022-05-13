Chicago man wanted for abducting his 4 children, keeping them away from their mother: police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the death of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was fatally shot in Chicago's Millennium Park Saturday evening as large crowds of young people gathered there. The teen is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect was placed into custody without incident moments after the shooting. The 17-year-old is expected in juvenile court Monday.Following the shooting a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately.
A 29-year-old man was shot while stopped at a red light in Rogers Park overnight, police said. He is the fourth person shot in the neighborhood this month and the 12th of the year. Rogers Park had recorded seven shooting victims at this point last year. The victim was waiting...
CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO - Two people were taken into custody after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near "The Bean" at Millennium Park Saturday night. The teen has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Seandell Holliday. According to Chicago police, at about 7:30 p.m., Holliday was standing by...
CHICAGO - Two officers were injured, and 30 arrests were made Saturday during a night of chaos in downtown Chicago. Chicago police said disturbances involving large crowds at Millennium Park and other areas downtown started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near ‘The Bean' in Chicago's...
Chicago police have detained a 19-year-old man for questioning in connection with a series of armed robberies that has stunned the North Side this month, including the vicious robbery and shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators caught a break in the robbery...
CHICAGO - Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Chicago's Loop Saturday night, just hours after a teen was killed near "The Bean." The shooting occurred in the 300 block of South State Street. The two victims were walking with a group of people at about 11:41...
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot while standing on the sidewalk in South Shore Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of South Essex. The teen was standing with a group of people on the sidewalk at about 1:43 a.m. when shots were fired by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four children last seen in January hidden from their mother, by their father, have been located.Nathaniel Barajas, 2, Jazmyne Barajas, 4, Destiny Barajas, 11, and Breneah Barajas, 13, were last seen on Jan. 14 with their father – 38-year-old Brian Barajas, who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother. A warrant was issued by Cook County for Child Abduction on Wednesday. No Amber alert had been issued.Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.They were believed to be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community. All four children were returned safe and sound by the father, according to police.
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood that someone is smashing car windows in the middle of the night. Police said that on Saturday, car windows were smashed along the 5600 block of North Northcott Avenue and the 5700 block of North Avondale Avenue. There...
SKOKIE, Illinois - A 9-year-old boy who was shot dead inside an apartment in Skokie was killed while spending the night at his grandmother's place. Jeremiah Ellis was shot six times overnight Friday into Saturday. His brother, 5, suffered a graze wound to his leg. Skokie police said that the...
Residents of a senior living facility in Rogers Park where three elderly women were found dead Saturday began complaining four days earlier that the building was oppressively hot, according to the local alderperson and a tenant. Between 11:10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the women — aged 67, 72 and 76...
CHICAGO - A teen and a man were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Albany. A 16-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk at about 2:32 a.m., when they were shot. The man was shot...
Video shows a suspect shooting at two victims following a traffic crash on Chicago's West Side Saturday night. GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video discretion is advised. CREDIT: 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner.
The 23-year-old critically injured when a robber shot him three times in Lincoln Park last Friday, Dakotah Earley, has lost part of his leg, his family said Saturday. Doctors at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center have been concerned about circulation to Earley’s leg and foot since last weekend, according to the family’s frequent updates on GoFundMe. Doctors postponed plans to amputate the leg earlier this week after it showed some signs of improvement.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
CHICAGO - Video shows a suspect shooting at two victims following a traffic crash on Chicago's West Side Friday night. The crash and shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South California around 11:30 p.m. Police say two victims were involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle. A person...
An armed robbery team robbed at least six people in less than two hours on the North Side early Saturday, Chicago police said. The cases appear to be related to an ongoing surge of similar crimes stretching from Lincoln Park to Rogers Park that have sometimes been extremely violent. The...
