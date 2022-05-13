ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man wanted for abducting his 4 children, keeping them away from their mother: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago man is wanted for abducting his four children, police said. Since January 14, 2022, police say 38-year-old Brian Barajas is...

Carmen Santiago
3d ago

Before we judge him maybe there's a reason the same reason some women hide their children from Men.

CBS Chicago

17-year-old charged with murder in death of Seandell Holliday, killed in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the death of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was fatally shot in Chicago's Millennium Park Saturday evening as large crowds of young people gathered there. The teen is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect was placed into custody without incident moments after the shooting. The 17-year-old is expected in juvenile court Monday.Following the shooting a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately.   
ABC7 Chicago

2 shot, 1 killed, in Douglas Park shooting after crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
CBS Chicago

Father returns 4 children months after hiding them from mother

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four children last seen in January hidden from their mother, by their father, have been located.Nathaniel Barajas, 2, Jazmyne Barajas, 4, Destiny Barajas, 11, and Breneah Barajas, 13, were last seen on Jan. 14 with their father – 38-year-old Brian Barajas, who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother. A warrant was issued by Cook County for Child Abduction on Wednesday. No Amber alert had been issued.Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.They were believed to be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community. All four children were returned safe and sound by the father, according to police.  
Someone is smashing car windows in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood that someone is smashing car windows in the middle of the night. Police said that on Saturday, car windows were smashed along the 5600 block of North Northcott Avenue and the 5700 block of North Avondale Avenue. There...
2 shot, including 16-year-old, on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A teen and a man were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Albany. A 16-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk at about 2:32 a.m., when they were shot. The man was shot...
Lincoln Park shooting victim is off life support, but has lost part of his leg, family says

The 23-year-old critically injured when a robber shot him three times in Lincoln Park last Friday, Dakotah Earley, has lost part of his leg, his family said Saturday. Doctors at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center have been concerned about circulation to Earley’s leg and foot since last weekend, according to the family’s frequent updates on GoFundMe. Doctors postponed plans to amputate the leg earlier this week after it showed some signs of improvement.
Seandell Holliday, 16, had a goal of living to 21 but was fatally shot at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
