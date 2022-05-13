COVID cases and positivity rates inch up, doctors and health officials encourage people to take precautions

Gov. Andy Beshear said there was another slight increase in reported COVID-19 cases last week, but the counties in yellow dropped from four the previous week to three. He noted that hospitalizations remain low but cautioned that Kentucky is seeing an uptick in the positivity rate. The Governor encouraged unvaccinated Kentuckians to get vaccinated and for vaccinated Kentuckians to get boosted if they haven’t already. Gov. Beshear also ordered all state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16th. This was in accordance with a proclamation from the Whitehouse regarding the U.S. surpassing 1,000,000 COVID-19 deaths. Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said the Laurel County Health Department continues to administer the vaccines and boosters. You can stay up to date by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO