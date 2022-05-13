ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID cases and positivity rates inch up, doctors and health officials encourage people to take precautions

By Jane Kim
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH - Counties in the Local 6 region have case counts that are slightly rising and positivity rates for area hospitals are inching back up. Both Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes experienced increases in positivity rates during this week. In McCracken County, there was a slight increase...

