Target shooting restrictions in place through the summer at Wenas Wildlife Area

Your 20 Acre home in the woods is here, on one of Whatcom County's most picturesque roads! Surrounded by state land on 3 sides, we offer this well maintained 2 bed 2 bath MFH and a nice shop in a private location with a maturing stand of timber growing up and including your own babbling brook. The big cedar deck looks out over your small horse pasture and the foothills of the Cascade range. Great water out of the well with a good septic too. Woodstove and forced air heat....including a woodshed. Included are all of the appliances. Don't forget about the timber, and the forestry classification keeps your taxes low. There's even a small horse facility!

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO