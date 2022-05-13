ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Target shooting restrictions in place through the summer at Wenas Wildlife Area

nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA, Wash. — In order to decrease wildfire risk, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is enacting target shooting rules throughout the Wenas Wildlife Area from...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Washington State's Free Coffee Program at Rest Areas to Return

Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers. The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Five-State Cherry Meeting Returns To In Person

After two years of virtual meetings and events, Northwest Cherry Growers will hold their annual five-state commission meeting in person on Wednesday May 18th at the Red Lion in Richland, WA. B.J. Thurlby, President of Northwest Cherry Growers said after two years on-line and the odd spring weather the PNW has seen, it will be good to meet face to face.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
mlwa7news.com

MLPD need help searching for suspects as tagging rises across the area

MLPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who tagged the back of the Jazzercise of Moses Lake building downtown along side Holly St. According to the police department vandalism primarily tagging has been on an increase throughout the city. The police department said in a Facebook post...
MOSES LAKE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

2999 Mosquito Lake Rd

Your 20 Acre home in the woods is here, on one of Whatcom County's most picturesque roads! Surrounded by state land on 3 sides, we offer this well maintained 2 bed 2 bath MFH and a nice shop in a private location with a maturing stand of timber growing up and including your own babbling brook. The big cedar deck looks out over your small horse pasture and the foothills of the Cascade range. Great water out of the well with a good septic too. Woodstove and forced air heat....including a woodshed. Included are all of the appliances. Don't forget about the timber, and the forestry classification keeps your taxes low. There's even a small horse facility!
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Shooting#Shooting Range#Sheep#Wildfire#Wdfw
Chronicle

Judge Tosses COVID Vaccine Objections of Hundreds of Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Workers

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 314 Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers in Richland over COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The lawsuit was filed in November to halt enforcement of President Biden's executive orders requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for DOE employees and the employees of contractors...
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
KEPR

Cars and Caffeine event draws large crowd; over 900 cars

Pasco, WA — People from all over the region gathered outside of Trucks and Auto Auctions this afternoon for the third Cars and Caffeine event of the year. Tri-Cities Car Culture and Trucks and Auto Auctions began their partnership last year hosting events. Their first event last year had 35 cars, Sunday they had 904.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

REPORT: Median rent price spikes by shocking amount in Yakima, followed by Kennewick/Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With inflation seeping its way into every aspect of modern American life, you’ll notice that rent prices are skyrocketing as well. Though it’s impacting certain places more than others, central Washington metropolitan areas like Yakima and the Kennewick/Richland areas have not been fortunate enough to escape the rising cost of living.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ben Franklin Transit introduces kids-ride-free policy

RICHLAND, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit is implementing a six-month trial “Youth Ride Free” program starting June 1, offering free services to those younger than 18. Free Youth Passes will be available online, at any BFT Community Ticket Outlet and through the BFT Customer Service number, 5009-735-5100.
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy