Rock County Sheriff's Office to add three deputy sheriffs in response to upcoming retirements

JANESVILLE

In response to the anticipated retirement of 10 ranking members by next year, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will be opening three additional positions for deputy sheriff.

Chief Deputy Craig Strouse told The Gazette the goal is to get ahead of the retirements and begin training staff by July 2022. Because a majority of the retirements will occur after January 2023, it is estimated that staffing shortages will begin next April.

If the staffing shortages are not addressed, he said there is a real possibility that a reduction in services would start in the fall of 2023. With the three new positions, which are temporary, the sheriff’s office will be able to begin the process of hiring new staff ahead of future retirements.

“I need these three positions in order to start training people,” Strouse said. “So (that) next year, I have enough people to replace the promotions and retirements that are going to occur and still provide the same or similar services that we currently provide”

Once the positions open up, applicants must undergo 33 weeks of training before being considered contributing staff members at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.