DOD defends decision to not HQ Space Command in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Defense stands by its decision to headquarter the United Spaces Command in Alabama instead of New Mexico. Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration before the DOD selected Huntsville, Alabama early last year .

Story continues below

New Mexico leaders including Senator Martin Heinrich called for a review, arguing the decision was a rushed political maneuver by the outgoing Trump administration. This week the DOD released the results of its audit, finding the choice of Huntsville over Albuquerque was reasonable and followed federal law.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.