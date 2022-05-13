ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

DOD defends decision to not HQ Space Command in New Mexico

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jgvbq_0fcSMEoi00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Defense stands by its decision to headquarter the United Spaces Command in Alabama instead of New Mexico. Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration before the DOD selected Huntsville, Alabama early last year .

Story continues below

New Mexico leaders including Senator Martin Heinrich called for a review, arguing the decision was a rushed political maneuver by the outgoing Trump administration. This week the DOD released the results of its audit, finding the choice of Huntsville over Albuquerque was reasonable and followed federal law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

Related
Myhighplains.com

Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday officials from the 27TH Special Operations Wing Public Affairs (SOWPA) report that Baskin Young was found dead on May 12 in his off-base apartment in Melrose, N.M. According to a SOWPA press release, Young was a 1st Class Emerald Airman and...
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM
cbs4local.com

New Mexico: Airman found dead in home

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 1st Class Air Force Airman was found dead in his home in New Mexico earlier this week. Emerald Baskin-Young lived off base in Melrose, NM. Baskin-Young joined the Air Force in December of 2020. “Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss...
MELROSE, NM
US News and World Report

Grandma Gets Honorary Degree for Aiding New Mexico Community

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An 84-year-old woman has received an honorary degree from Northern New Mexico College for her contributions to the small community north of Española. The degree was awarded Saturday to Socorro Herrera. “I’m not the type that likes to show off, but they gave...
ESPANOLA, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
New Mexico State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque holds rapid hiring event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is trying to tackle its worker shortage, holding a rapid hiring event Saturday morning at the Lujan Union Hall at Pennsylvania and I-40. There were government officials and representatives from the local union for state employees to help with the hiring. For those not able to attend, the city […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sen. Lujan calls for more aid for those exposed to radiation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Ben Ray Lujan continues to call attention to the New Mexicans impacted by the first atomic bomb test. The New Mexico democrat published an op-ed on CNN’s website pressing Congress to strengthen the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. He says radioactive fallout from the 1945 test at Trinity Site reached residents in Tularosa […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOAT 7

New Mexico AG files arrest warrant for couple committing serial retail crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ashley Roybal and Marvin Alderete have caught the attention of the New Mexico Attorney General's Retail Crime Task Force. “They were on our radar since November of last year. Our task force has really focused on the worst, most violent offenders," Hector Balderas, New Mexico’s Attorney General, said.
RETAIL
fox34.com

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire. Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there. So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close...
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Heinrich
ksl.com

Fire weather worsens as heat wave spreads across southern US this week

ATLANTA — An early season heat wave will build across the southern tier of the United States, creating "unstable conditions" for wildfires and forcing some residents to conserve power usage. "We are expecting above normal temperatures and what that means for fires is generally unstable conditions," Todd Shoemake, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warm evening, moisture increases east

We added a few degrees to our high temperatures from Saturday. Albuquerque reached near 90°, Santa Fe 85°, and Roswell hit the triple digits. Parts of southeast NM broke their highs this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure is parked right over New Mexico this evening. This is the main culprit for our hot temps and calmer wind gusts. But beginning this evening, our ridge shifts east and will allow the stronger afternoon wind gusts to return. We’re also seeing some moisture squeeze into northeast NM thanks to a wind shift. These higher dew points and stronger breezes will continue pushing westward tonight. So expect some canyon winds into the ABQ metro area come early Monday morning. You’ll notice a difference with the moisture throughout the morning. This sets the scene for scattered PM showers and storms east of the Sandia. Some of these will be stronger closer to Texas in Harding and Union counties.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Dod#Hq Space Command#The Department Of Defense#The United Spaces Command#Kirtland Air Force Base#Krqe En Espa Ol#Santa Fe#Farmers#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

NM students named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. In total, 161 high school seniors are being recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields – including two from New Mexico. The students from New Mexico are Isabel N. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Mountain Club celebrates 70th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mountain Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The club was founded back in 1952 and since then, its members have been hiking and climbing mountains, canyons, and mesas across the state. They held a party on Sunday to celebrate their big day and honor their rich legacy. Several staples in […]
krwg.org

Federal Officials Release Proposed Management Plan for Wolves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers want to see at least 320. Mexican gray wolves roaming the Southwest within the next several. years. While a population cap would be eliminated under a proposed. management rule, environmentalists say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife. Service isn’t going far enough to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Stamp Out Hunger returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-year hiatus, the nationwide Stamp Out Hunger food drive returned on Saturday. People across the metro left their donations next to their mailbox, then letter carriers collected the food which will go to the Roadrunner Food Bank. “What they’re doing here is they’re sorting that food into different categories and that’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Space Command
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Mexico City
KRQE News 13

Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The...
TEXAS STATE
boreal.org

US boarding school investigative report released

This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
crowdfundinsider.com

Tennessee Follows Wyoming to Become Second State to Recognize DAOs

Last month, Tennessee became the second state to allow decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to register as LLCs, following pioneer Wyoming. HB2645 and SB2854 provide that the Tennessee Revised Limited Liability Company Act applies to decentralized organizations. The legislation became law on April 20, 2022. Chris Sloan, an attorney with Baker...
TENNESSEE STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Earns National Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — New Mexico Counties has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. New Mexico Counties entered the video and social media campaign “A Day Without Counties is a...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy