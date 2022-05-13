Train derails in Clark County, 27 cars off track

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A train carrying new cars derailed in Mad River Township Thursday night.

The Mad River Township Fire & EMS Department said on Facebook that crews are working at the scene of the derailment in the area of Lower Valley Pike and Old Mill Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area so the issue can be resolved as quickly as possible.

The derailment is about a mile long, and sent 27 railcars from the middle of the train off the track, the Clark County Sheriff said. No one was injured in the accident.

Mad River Fire Chief John Heath said that the train was carrying new cars. It is unknown how much cargo was lost.

2 NEWS crews at the scene said part of the train is currently blocking the road where it stopped. Also, a portion of the train that derailed is in a wooded area.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the derailment. We will update this developing story as we learn more information.

