Utah students walk out in support of abortion rights

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ally O'rullian
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Over a hundred students at West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, walked out of class on Thursday in support of abortion rights.

This comes after Senate democrats forced a vote to advance a bill that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law.

The legislation failed in the Senate yesterday and now many are worried about potentially losing their right to an abortion.

Students raised concern over the Supreme Court document leak that potentially overturned Roe V. Wade. Students chanted, held signs and gathered to have their voices heard on this controversial issue.

The school sent out an email clarifying the walkout was not a school-sanctioned event, but school officials wanted to give students the space to exercise their freedom of speech.

“Banning abortions is not gonna take away abortions, it’s gonna take away safe abortions,” said West High student Addie Eresuma.

Students at the event raised concerns about creating laws over women’s bodies, the effects a ban on abortion would have on lower-income women and how Utah’s “Trigger Law” may affect victims of rape who are experiencing something personal and traumatic.

“The reason a woman gets pregnant should be their private issue, said West High student Anna Young. “It should not be something that the government needs to kind of dissect.”

The students mentioned the reason they hold events like this is to ensure they have a voice in matters that affect their future — they want to fight for it.

West High was not the only school that planned a walkout on Thursday — over 100 kids at Highland High School and East High School have also walked out in support of abortion rights.

