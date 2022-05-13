Crash on State Route 14 closes southbound lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on State Route 14, north of the Redrock-Randsburg intersection near Abbott Drive, has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. when a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer crashed with a sedan. The collision caused multiple injuries, but it is unclear at this time who was injured and the extent of those injuries.

Animal Control is on its way to the scene to tend to the horse involved in the accident. Emergency personnel is on the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

