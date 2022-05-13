Why Mike Tyson won’t face charges for hitting a fan

Mike Tyson won't be charged in connection with an incident on an airplane last month, the San Mateo County (California) District Attorney announced Tuesday. "We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane," District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. "Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO