MINNEAPOLIS -- Guardians starter Aaron Civale hasn’t quite figured it out just yet. Although he was able to get himself into the fifth inning after a rough first frame in which he allowed two solo homers, Civale watched his ERA escalate again in Friday night’s 12-8 loss to the Twins at Target Field. Early on, it was easy to assume that any troubles starters ran into were due to a shortened Spring Training. But as these struggles continue to follow Civale over a month into the season, it’s prompted many to wonder if there’s reason for concern.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO