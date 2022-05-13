Rochester Red Wings push win streak to six with win over Worcester
By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
3 days ago
The Rochester Red Wings pushed their win streak to six games with a 6-2 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday night at Polar Park. Rochester fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but after that the pitching was lights out and the offense...
The Rochester Americans defeated the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime in Game 3 of the best-of-five North Division semifinal series on Sunday evening at the Blue Cross Arena. Rochester now leads the series 2-1 and is one win away from advancing to the third round for the first time since 2004.
The Syracuse Mets had their three-game win streak snapped on Saturday evening with a 4-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field. Syracuse’s offense struggled as they had just three hits. Their lone run came in the first inning when Daniel Palka belted a home run over the wall in left-center.
JJ Peterka netted a hat trick as the Rochester Americans defeated the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime in Game 2 of the best-of-five North Division semifinal series on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Peterka scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Amerks the victory and tie the...
JJ Peterka scored the Amerks final three games including the game-winner in overtime as Rochester evened the series 1-1. The series now shifts back to Rochester as the Amerks will host the next two games at the Blue Cross Arena.
The Syracuse Mets shut out the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-0, on Friday night at PNC Field. Syracuse has now blanked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in back-to-back games. David Peterson got the start for the Mets and tossed six scorless innings. Felix Pena and Alex Claudio combined for three shutout innings in relief. Syracuse scored...
WORCESTER, M.A. — The Worcester Red Sox (15-19) dropped their eighth in a row on Friday night, a 6-4 loss to the International League-leading Rochester Red Wings (22-12) at Polar Park. Darwinzon Hernandez got the start for the WooSox and delivered one of his strongest outings of the Triple-A...
The Syracuse Crunch blanked the Laval Rocket, 3-0, on Saturday evening at Place Bell Arena to force a decisive Game 5 in the American Hockey League North Division Series. Cole Koepke, Remi Elie, and Anthony Richard scored for the Crunch. Max Lagace made four saves before leaving the game with an injury. Hugo Alnefelt stopped 24 shots in relief.
The New York Yankees’ five-game win streak came to an end on Saturday night with a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jordan Montgomery got the ball for New York and of course, didn’t receive any run support. He surrendered two runs on six hits over 4.1 innings while walking three and striking out four.
The Wayne Eagles bounced back from Friday’s 5-0 loss to undefeated Palmyra-Macedon with a 7-2 victory over the Mynderse Academy Blue Devils on Saturday morning at Wayne Central High School in Ontario Center. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Eagles plated a pair of runs...
BOYS LACROSSE SCOREBOARD (5/14):. BLO – Jonathan Nelson (1g); Tyler Bruder (1g); Liam Roach (1g, 2a); Dante Pezzimenti (3a); Cody Morse (3g); JD Allen (3g, 1a) WAT – Scott Verdehem (1g); Christian Pehrson (1g); Jordan Kraft (1g) Brockport 3 @ Newark 14. NEW – Sam Underhill (1g, 1a);...
Four playoff games to add on to day four of the NHL playoffs. These four games will all be the second games of the series which currently sit 1-0 in a best of seven formats. Predictions today will take into consideration what occurred in the first matchup between the Tuesday’s games resulted in some absolutely thrilling games. Here are some predictions for game 2 of Thursday’s matchups.two teams and where the series is expected to go from here.
The New York Mets fell to the Seattle Mariners, 2-1, in the series opener on Friday night at Citi Field. Max Scherez got the start for New York and tossed seven innings of one-run ball. Drew Smith allowed the go-ahead run in relief and Adam Ottavino fired a scorless inning.
The New York Yankees made a roster move before Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. The team recalled reliever/starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and optioned starting pitcher Luil Gil to Triple-A Scranton. Schmidt was sent to Triple-A on May 1 when MLB rosters had to be trimmed from 28...
The New York Mets blew a 4-0 on Saturday night but it didn’t come back to hurt them as they defeated the Seattle Mariners, 5-4 at Citi Field. Chris Bassitt got the start for New York and allowed one run on five hits over 5.2 innings while walking three and striking out eight. Seth Lugo and Chasen Shreve combined to allow three runs in relief.
The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team hung on and defeated the Fairfield Stags, 12-11, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday evening at Sherrerd Field in Princeton, New Jersey. Olivia Adamson scored a career-high five goals and finished with a career-best six points to lead the...
