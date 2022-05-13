ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Red Wings push win streak to six with win over Worcester

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

The Rochester Red Wings pushed their win streak to six games with a 6-2 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday night at Polar Park. Rochester fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but after that the pitching was lights out and the offense...

FingerLakes1.com

Amerks top Comets in OT to take 2-1 series lead

The Rochester Americans defeated the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime in Game 3 of the best-of-five North Division semifinal series on Sunday evening at the Blue Cross Arena. Rochester now leads the series 2-1 and is one win away from advancing to the third round for the first time since 2004.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Peterka's hat trick powers Amerks to even series

JJ Peterka scored the Amerks final three games including the game-winner in overtime as Rochester evened the series 1-1. The series now shifts back to Rochester as the Amerks will host the next two games at the Blue Cross Arena.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse Mets shut out SWB RailRiders for third straight win

The Syracuse Mets shut out the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-0, on Friday night at PNC Field. Syracuse has now blanked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in back-to-back games. David Peterson got the start for the Mets and tossed six scorless innings. Felix Pena and Alex Claudio combined for three shutout innings in relief. Syracuse scored...
SYRACUSE, NY
milb.com

Stewart, Sanchez Homer in 6-4 Loss to Rochester

WORCESTER, M.A. — The Worcester Red Sox (15-19) dropped their eighth in a row on Friday night, a 6-4 loss to the International League-leading Rochester Red Wings (22-12) at Polar Park. Darwinzon Hernandez got the start for the WooSox and delivered one of his strongest outings of the Triple-A...
WORCESTER, MA
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch blank Rocket, force decisive Game 5

The Syracuse Crunch blanked the Laval Rocket, 3-0, on Saturday evening at Place Bell Arena to force a decisive Game 5 in the American Hockey League North Division Series. Cole Koepke, Remi Elie, and Anthony Richard scored for the Crunch. Max Lagace made four saves before leaving the game with an injury. Hugo Alnefelt stopped 24 shots in relief.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees fall to White Sox, 3-2

The New York Yankees’ five-game win streak came to an end on Saturday night with a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jordan Montgomery got the ball for New York and of course, didn’t receive any run support. He surrendered two runs on six hits over 4.1 innings while walking three and striking out four.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Wayne baseball tops Mynderse, 7-2

The Wayne Eagles bounced back from Friday’s 5-0 loss to undefeated Palmyra-Macedon with a 7-2 victory over the Mynderse Academy Blue Devils on Saturday morning at Wayne Central High School in Ontario Center. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Eagles plated a pair of runs...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

NHL Playoff predictions

Four playoff games to add on to day four of the NHL playoffs. These four games will all be the second games of the series which currently sit 1-0 in a best of seven formats. Predictions today will take into consideration what occurred in the first matchup between the Tuesday’s games resulted in some absolutely thrilling games. Here are some predictions for game 2 of Thursday’s matchups.two teams and where the series is expected to go from here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Mets fall to Mariners in series opener

The New York Mets fell to the Seattle Mariners, 2-1, in the series opener on Friday night at Citi Field. Max Scherez got the start for New York and tossed seven innings of one-run ball. Drew Smith allowed the go-ahead run in relief and Adam Ottavino fired a scorless inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Dino & Dragon Stroll coming to Rochester

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is coming to Rochester for the first time. On May 28 and 29, Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Rochester Riverside Convention Center into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other details that make them look real and alive.
ROCHESTER, NY
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

