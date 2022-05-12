ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Williamson County Commissioner Cook: Spotlight on transformative justice

By Terry Cook
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEpoU_0fcSFo0R00

In 2018, a program began in Williamson County diverting young adults ages 17 to 24 accused of nonviolent felonies, such as drug charges, from the traditional criminal justice system to services that address their development needs and help them make wise decisions to develop a strong foundation for adulthood.

Judge Stacey Mathews of the 277th District Court presides over the Transformative Justice Program, based on the model of stakeholder and community partnerships. The TJ program team includes court staff, prosecutors from the Williamson County’s district attorney’s office, members of the defense bar and county's Juvenile Services staff.  The county aggressively seeks grant-funding for such programs to offset costs and reduce the burden on the taxpayer. The Commissioners Court proudly partners with the Texas Indigent Defense Commission and the Texas Bar Foundation to help us fund this important program.

Does a community-based program led by decision-making teams improve emerging adults’ physical and mental health and reduce recidivism compared to the current criminal justice system? I interviewed two alums of this program. I changed their real names to protect their identities.

“Laura” was born into an unstable environment in a Michigan inner-city home. Her father left the family after fathering four children in as many years. Mom, who drank heavily, moved with her three kids to a trailer home in Georgetown, leaving one son behind. When Laura was 9, CPS removed the kids from the home. She, along with the older and younger brother, were placed in a neighborhood home for two weeks and ultimately moved to a group home of strangers. While there, Laura’s mom gave up her parental rights. Later, a foster family with big hearts adopted the three children.

Laura thrived in her first two years of high school, joining ROTC, the Color Guard and becoming active in community service. However, her fragile life foundation began crumbling during her junior year, and she lost interest in the programs she had so enjoyed. Lacking friends outside of her prior groups, she drifted. In her words, “everything became meaningless.” Then her new parents divorced, and she moved again with her adoptive dad.

She started associating with troubled kids and began making poor decisions. She was arrested in Leander with a bag containing drugs and paraphernalia (the result of a group purchase) on a felony charge to the terror of her younger brother who witnessed her being handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle.

At the jail, J.R. Hancock, a defense attorney for the Transformative Justice Program and whose position is partially funded by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission grant, contacted Laura about the new program. Unbeknownst to her, Hancock was part of Laura’s adoption legal team. Recognizing the value of joining this program, Laura agreed to become one of its early clients. The next day Laura walked out of jail to her adoptive dad and her two siblings with a business card for case manager Marc Ruiz, a juvenile probation officer with the TJ program. Although she struggled with trusting people, she called Ruiz, beginning a relationship that would be life-changing.

Ruiz became her rock; always having her back and readily available by phone.  She found the TJ team didn’t condemn the slips she experienced during her time in the program, but instead sought the root causes and helped her address those. Her weekly team sessions were her favorite times, and while she resisted counseling, she soon realized how important it was to deal appropriately with issues, such as negative self-talk, which limited her potential.

“Laura was able to build a relationship of trust with the TJ Team, which is the foundation of this program,” said Judge Mathews. “I have every confidence that she can take what she has learned and continue to build a successful and productive life. She is a shining example of what being given a supportive second chance can do. Rather than having a felony conviction, Laura is employed and volunteering in her community.”

I met the second participant – "Gabe," a recent graduate of the program, one afternoon. Born in Georgetown, Gabe grew up elsewhere in Williamson County in a large family close to their Baptist Church community. The youngest of five children, he attended church on Sundays and Wednesdays. When he was in middle school, he lost his dad, with whom he was very close, succumbing to an infection following relatively routine heart surgery. The family was financially secure because of their dad’s planning; however, Gabe felt his mom was in a grief fog of forgetfulness, odd behavior and not herself. It took one year for doctors to diagnose a brain tumor. While he was still in high school, his mother was treated with chemotherapy to hopefully shrink the tumor causing true brain fog. Gabe quit theatre and sports, but increasingly used marijuana, all while maintaining good grades. He was missing his dad and stressing about his mom.

Two years and two surgeries later, his mom died. Gabe finished his junior year, then passed the GED, and with the experience he gained in his school’s culinary program, became employed in the restaurant trade. One day he was stopped for erratic driving while vaping marijuana and was arrested for felony possession and driving under the influence.

While taking him to jail, the officers mentioned the TJ Program and encouraged him to apply, but he thought it sounded too good to be true. He was booked into the county jail and spent one night. The next morning, he met Terence Davis, director of the program, and Ruiz. They persuaded him, and he agreed to join. Unlike Laura, he had no problem sharing in group therapy or with a counselor. His problem was giving up marijuana, and over the next six months, slipped quite a bit – so much that he was facing placement in a drug treatment center. Fortunately, he realized what it took to make meaningful change and stopped using marijuana. The design of the TJ program allowed Ruiz to increase his time with him and help Gabe develop tactics to recognize his stress points and make appropriate adjustments.

“Gabe is a great example of our commitment in the TJ Program that we won’t give up on you,” said Judge Mathews. “You must be willing to put in the work needed to be successful. Now Gabe is going to pay-it-forward and become a mentor with the program.”

Today there are 29 young adults in the program. Since its inception, nine individuals were unsuccessful in completing the program and 17 have graduated.

“We know that this program helps young adults,” said Mathews. “I am proud to be able to work with such a great team during the court process to make a difference in the lives of young adults. My hope is that this work can be replicated to provide an option for more young people.”

Researchers at Texas A&M, Harvard and the University of Texas Health Science Center-Houston are gathering data on the program, the individuals in the program and those who chose the traditional jail route and will track them for outcomes up to five years. Now we wait.

Terry Cook is county commissioner of Precinct 1, which includes most of Round Rock, most of Austin in Williamson County and part of southern Cedar Park.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Williamson County Commissioner Cook: Spotlight on transformative justice

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Willamson County homeless shelter battle continues

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Candlewood Suites in Williamson County has been a hot topic since the city purchased the former hotel nearly a year ago for $9.5 million. From vandalism to neighbors expressing concerns about the city of Austin wanting to turn the property into a homeless shelter, there has been immense pushback from those who say they just don't want it in their community.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Austin taxpayers will fund 'guaranteed income' program

AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will become the first in Texas to offer “guaranteed income” to some of the city’s low income families. The year-long pilot program will send $1,000 checks each month to 85 families at risk of losing their homes. The goal is to help them before they become homeless.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas House Democrats are searching for their new leader

FORT WORTH, Texas — Democratic state representatives in Texas are seeking a new leader. And in the current political climate, the job is daunting. “After last session, we don’t spend a lot of time talking to one another anymore. And it happened over one session,” state Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr. said on Inside Texas Politics.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Government
County
Williamson County, TX
City
Austin, TX
Williamson County, TX
Government
KCEN TV NBC 6

Bell County candidate favors support to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Louie Minor is running for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4. Working with former Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, he has more than 2,500 signatures for an ordinance decriminalizing Marijuana in Killeen. Minor told 6 News he should easily have enough signatures to get the measure on the...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

2022 Texas primary runoff election: What you need to know before voting

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the May 24 Texas primary runoff election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. In March, Texas voters cast their ballots in the primary election. But not every race had a clear winner. While we know, for example, who the candidates will be for the governor's race in November, several other matchups await the results of a runoff election.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Let’s Party! Time for Rabbit Fest In Copperas Cove, Texas

Copperas Cove, Texas, this is one of my favorite times of the year. The funnel cakes are the fluffiest, the rides are on point, and I can have all the fun I can handle. Starting May 19th, Rabbit Fest is coming back. Every year around this time, Copperas Cove has one of the most memorable festivals, offering delicious foods, arts and craft vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and so much more!
COPPERAS COVE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Davis
CBS Austin

Planned Parenthood bussing people from across Texas to rally in Austin on Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, pro-choice rallies and protests for abortion rights will be underway outside the Texas State Capitol and the Buford Tower. "No politicians, no judges, no courts should ever be able to take that freedom or right away from any person or from any family and everybody deserves the right to make their own personal medical decisions, including the right to abortion,” said Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.
AUSTIN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Jail issues continue to fester

Facing what seems to be a no-win situation with no easy solution in sight, county officials once again are scrambling to find help dealing with the chronic problem of overcrowding at the Coryell County Jail. The issue has been aggravated by the fact that a source of relief in previous...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Cedar Park Moderates Kick MAGAs to the Curb

Nuts-and-bolts moderate incumbents swept the Cedar Park City Council elections Saturday, squashing a slate of hard-right, Trump-loving candidates committed to defending the city from Austin's negative policy influence. Council Member Jim Penniman-Morin, who focused his campaign on alleviating Cedar Park's terrible traffic and improving service at its municipal utilities, took...
CEDAR PARK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transformative Justice#Health Science#Mental Health#Drugs#County Jail#District Court#Tj#Juvenile Services#The Commissioners Court#The Texas Bar Foundation
DFW Community News

More Texas school districts move to four-day week amid teacher shortage

CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Friday was one of the last days some students will be in school, not just this school year, but maybe for every year going forward. More Texas school districts are changing their schedules next year to four-day weeks, seeing it as a way to retain overworked staff and possibly attract new talent in the midst of a teacher shortage.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for May 6-12, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 6-12, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Body found next to road in east Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that said it didn't know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related, and that law enforcement was investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVUE

East Austin nonprofit provides safe place for Black moms

AUSTIN, Texas — Some say all kids are special, but 2-year-old Thaddea Clemons is more of a miracle to her mom. Virginia Baldwin lost three of her pregnancies before she finally had Thaddea. “When I had my daughter, I felt like, 'OK, I have this baby now. Is she...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Racial disparities in marijuana arrests increase in Texas despite overall decline as more cities seek to decriminalize marijuana in the state

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is the latest city in Texas to decriminalize weed. Voters overwhelmingly passed the ballot measure on May 7. Austin joins several other cities in Texas that have decriminalized marijuana and even more communities across the state are trying to do the same. Nationwide, these laws have increased.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Rent in some Central Texas cities is rising faster than Austin’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and developers cheered as they cut the ribbon for Vi Collina Apartments on Thursday, signifying the grand opening of an affordable housing complex at a time when rents are increasing at historic rates. The 170-unit complex in the East Riverside neighborhood off of Oltorf...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy