Exxon Mobil Corp. files suit against county supervisors over denial of oil trucking permit

“A Thursday ruling by the California Coastal Commission denying a Southern California desalination project appears as if it could impact the prospects of California American Water Co.’s plan to construct a desal plant along the Monterey Peninsula. But Cal Am says the Commission’s decision to deny Poseidon Water Co.’s Huntington Beach project and any impacts on Cal Am’s long-proposed desal project on the Monterey Peninsula is comparing apples to oranges. … Evan Jacobs, director of external affairs for Cal Am, said the local desal project, called the Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, has an entirely different engineering system that would not impact marine wildlife, principally by having its intake system take brackish water from underground instead of directly from the ocean. … ” Read more from the Monterey Herald here: Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO