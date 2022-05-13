ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Exxon Mobil Corp. files suit against county supervisors over denial of oil trucking permit

By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExxon Mobil Corp. filed a petition Wednesday asking a federal court to overturn the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ denial of a temporary oil trucking permit, order a reconsideration of the permit and award compensation, with interest, for damages caused by the decision. The petition for a...

mavensnotebook.com

Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project

“A Thursday ruling by the California Coastal Commission denying a Southern California desalination project appears as if it could impact the prospects of California American Water Co.’s plan to construct a desal plant along the Monterey Peninsula. But Cal Am says the Commission’s decision to deny Poseidon Water Co.’s Huntington Beach project and any impacts on Cal Am’s long-proposed desal project on the Monterey Peninsula is comparing apples to oranges. … Evan Jacobs, director of external affairs for Cal Am, said the local desal project, called the Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, has an entirely different engineering system that would not impact marine wildlife, principally by having its intake system take brackish water from underground instead of directly from the ocean. … ” Read more from the Monterey Herald here: Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motor1.com

California Now Allows Residents To Wrap Their Front License Plates

Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat an appointed state attorney general they say is too progressive even for California, in part because they view him as soft on crime as that issue rises in importance for voters. But first they must...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

It's not a mistake. California voters will vote for the same U.S. Senate seat twice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year is an election year, and California voters should start receiving their mail-in ballots for the June Primary if they have not already. June 7 is something of a checkpoint for most races, where the top two vote-getters regardless of political affiliation will advance to the November Election. If you've already received your ballot, you might have noticed that the office of U.S. Senate is on your ballot twice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Exxonmobil#Oil Reserves#Greenhouse Gas#Exxon Mobil Corp#District Court#Santa Ynez Unit
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
KTLA

Newsom proposes tax cut for California marijuana industry

California’s governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state’s struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been burdened by hefty taxes that can approach 50% in some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Might Follow New York's Lead in Measuring Noisy Exhaust Systems

What happens when automotive technology takes a turn for the intrusive? There’s a fine line between hearing the archetypal sound of a car’s engine rumbling and being deafened by a car’s exhaust system that’s been modified beyond the point of comfort. Last year, New York debuted a law that fined drivers whose cars’ exhaust systems exceeded a certain decibel level. And now, it sounds like California might be next.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California's Crazy Housing

The Bay Area’s and California’s housing crisis is crazy. Shacks are selling for millions. Investors are paying all cash for homes that could go to family buyers. And generations of communities are getting priced out. Through a series of steaming reports, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reveals its year-long investigation into The Golden State’s overpriced housing market that is leaving so many Californians overwhelmed and over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

Yurok Tribe Petitions Federal Government to Change Local Mountain’s Offensive Name

The Yurok Tribal Council is petitioning the federal government to revise the exceedingly inflammatory name of a mountain peak within Yurok ancestral territory. Located in the coastal mountains, the peak is currently called Sq—-Tit. The Tribe is asking the U.S. Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to amend the name to pkwo’-o-lo’ ‘ue-merkw (Maple Peak). In November of 2021, US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland created a formal procedure to review and replace disparaging names of geographic features. The Secretary also ordered the Board on Geographic Names to remove the word Sq—- from the federal lexicon.
EUREKA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Helios Dayspring selling turnkey cannabis shop in SLO for $9 million

Less than a year after San Luis Obispo terminated marijuana kingpin Helios Dayspring’s retail pot shop permit, Dayspring is attempting to sell the remodeled commercial property for $9 million. “Extremely rare opportunity to own a fully entitled turnkey retail cannabis location,” according to Richardson Properties. “2640 Broad was designed...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
midvalleynews.com

In California, the world’s largest legal weed market is going up in smoke

KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

