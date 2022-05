PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –There is a chance for damaging winds, a few downpours and brief intense lightning. Warm and humid conditions during Monday morning and early afternoon will set the stage for the development of organized and fast-moving thunderstorms later in the afternoon. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather in Philadelphia and all surrounding counties, the New Jersey suburbs close to the I-95 Corridor and northern Delaware. The threats to the region include damaging winds, large hail, intense lightning, localized flooding and tornadoes are possible. CBS3 meteorologist Tammie Souza says the severe weather could cause a rough afternoon commute with travel...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO