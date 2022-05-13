ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush fire burns near homes in San Pedro

By Cameron Kiszla, Gil Leyvas
KTLA
 6 days ago

A 10-acre brush fire in San Pedro threatened homes Thursday evening.

The blaze, which was reported at about 6:15 p.m. near the 500 block of North Western Avenue in Peck Park, consumed “medium grass and brush burning in rugged terrain” in the park, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the blaze nearing homes and other structures.

By about 7:45 p.m., the blaze was under control, the LAFD added , though the 81 firefighters on scene are using “hose lines and hand tools against stubborn flames.”

As of Thursday night, no injuries or structural damage had been reported.

KTLA

KTLA

