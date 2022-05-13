Students taken to hospital for eating chips with narcotics in Southern California

Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated The post Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire appeared first on KESQ.

BANNING, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO