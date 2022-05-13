Students taken to hospital for eating chips with narcotics in Southern California
PERRIS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Many kids at Enchanted Hills Elementary School were taken to the hospital late Thursday after allegedly eating chips laced...kion546.com
They were not sick, they were high. Also, the parents need to be held accountable for not locking up medical grade chips or Cheetos with kids in the house. Do they also leave vodka within a child's reach?
how scary. I'm all for cannabis but wow not for kids. I've myself had bad experiences eith infused enables you have to be very careful on how much you take andvwell kids will be kids they don't know better they just wanted some chips . I hope they are feeling better now
Where and when do you put the blame on the parents if thats not total neglect at that age kids and all they do is the responsibility of the parent 100 %.
