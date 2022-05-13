ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Students taken to hospital for eating chips with narcotics in Southern California

By Ricardo Tovar
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRIS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Many kids at Enchanted Hills Elementary School were taken to the hospital late Thursday after allegedly eating chips laced...

kion546.com

Comments / 19

Freedom4All
2d ago

They were not sick, they were high. Also, the parents need to be held accountable for not locking up medical grade chips or Cheetos with kids in the house. Do they also leave vodka within a child's reach?

Reply
6
Marie
2d ago

how scary. I'm all for cannabis but wow not for kids. I've myself had bad experiences eith infused enables you have to be very careful on how much you take andvwell kids will be kids they don't know better they just wanted some chips . I hope they are feeling better now

Reply
2
Bennie Mann
2d ago

Where and when do you put the blame on the parents if thats not total neglect at that age kids and all they do is the responsibility of the parent 100 %.

Reply
2
San Diego Channel

Churchgoers hog-tied man accused of carrying out CA mass shooting

The man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a Church in California was subdued by parishioners, authorities said. During a press conference Sunday, officials said the alleged shooter, an Asian man, was hog-tied with an electrical cord when officers arrived at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Hills. The...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
KTLA

Homeowner shot by burglars in Riverside

A Riverside homeowner is in critical condition after he was shot during a home invasion early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:40 a.m. at a home on the 18400 block of Moss Road, according to the Riverside Police Department. Police say three suspects broke into the home and were confronted by the homeowner. One of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Students at Perris elementary school sickened by cannabis-laced food

Six students at Enchanted Elementary School in Perris were sickened after eating cannabis-laced food, officials said. Just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the school located at 1357 Mount Baldy St. regarding multiple juvenile students reporting food-related illnesses, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. An investigation revealed that a student brought food to […]
PERRIS, CA
