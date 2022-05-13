ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah students walk out in support of abortion rights

By Ally O'rullian, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9oR0_0fcSF09U00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Over a hundred students at West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, walked out of class on Thursday in support of abortion rights.

This comes after Senate democrats forced a vote to advance a bill that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law.

The legislation failed in the Senate yesterday and now many are worried about potentially losing their right to an abortion.

Students raised concern over the Supreme Court document leak that potentially overturned Roe V. Wade. Students chanted, held signs and gathered to have their voices heard on this controversial issue.

MYSTERY: CDC investigates hepatitis outbreak in children, cause unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7h4v_0fcSF09U00

The school sent out an email clarifying the walkout was not a school-sanctioned event, but school officials wanted to give students the space to exercise their freedom of speech.

“Banning abortions is not gonna take away abortions, it’s gonna take away safe abortions,” said West High student Addie Eresuma.

Students at the event raised concerns about creating laws over women’s bodies, the effects a ban on abortion would have on lower-income women and how Utah’s “Trigger Law” may affect victims of rape who are experiencing something personal and traumatic.

UTAH HOUSING: This Utah city has the highest rental rates in the nation

“The reason a woman gets pregnant should be their private issue, said West High student Anna Young. “It should not be something that the government needs to kind of dissect.”

The students mentioned the reason they hold events like this is to ensure they have a voice in matters that affect their future — they want to fight for it.

West High was not the only school that planned a walkout on Thursday — over 100 kids at Highland High School and East High School have also walked out in support of abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
BigCountryHomepage

Winters ISD considering 4-day school week

WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Winters ID is considering moving to a 4-day week for the upcoming school year. District officials say a committee recently met and formed two calendars – one based on a 5-day school week and one based on a 4-day school week, and after feedback from staff, the 4-day school week calendar […]
WINTERS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#West High School In#Senate#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BigCountryHomepage

‘Everywhere is empty’: Big Country parents work together to get through infant formula shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents across the Big Country are working together while the nation is experiencing a shortage of baby formula.   “Everywhere is empty,” Brownwood mother, Brianna Espinoza, complained.  Moms from across Abilene and the surrounding areas took to social media to raise awareness and share information on where baby formula can be found.  “It’s […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene named top 8 in the nation for Economic Development

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) had cause to celebrate Friday, when the city was named eighth in the nation for economic development among cities with populations of 200,000 people or fewer. “Abilene’s being noticed for the top notch community that we are, and it represents real opportunity,” said DCOA President […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy