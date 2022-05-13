Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport

A traffic crash claimed the life of a Springerton man on Tuesday. At approximately 11:34 a.m., Reporting Officer George Spencer and White County Sheriff’s Department Sargeant Craig Poole responded to County Road 100 E approximately 600 feet North of County Road 1850 N in reference to a report of a traffic crash and possible fatality. The White County Ambulance Service also arrived on scene at the same time as the officers. Upon arrival, a male subject was found lying in the ditch. After Ambulance personnel examined the body it was determined that he was already deceased. Evidence in the vehicle indicated that the vehicle was owned by York Farms. It was then determined that the victim was 36 year old Sean M York of 19254 County Road 1745 E in Springerton.

SPRINGERTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO