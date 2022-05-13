ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport

By Keaton Eberly, Brady Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm that emergency crews were sent in response to a report of a plane crash at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Thursday night. The Owensboro Police Department says a single-engine plane...

Owensboro, KY
Brady Williams
