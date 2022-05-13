Chicago Man Accused of ‘Intentionally Concealing' Location of 4 Children From His Ex
NBC Chicago
3 days ago
A warrant has been issued for a 38-year-old Chicago father accused of “intentionally concealing” the location of four children from their mother. According to authorities, Brian Barajas is accused of “knowingly and intentionally concealing” the whereabouts of...
CHICAGO - Two people were taken into custody after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near "The Bean" at Millennium Park Saturday night. The teen has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Seandell Holliday. According to Chicago police, at about 7:30 p.m., Holliday was standing by...
Chicago Police said dozens of arrests were made after widespread fighting and disturbances in the downtown area Saturday night. Video shows hundreds of people in the area of Dearborn and Adams, some of them throwing things at cars, including chairs.
A man was driving his car on the Far North Side of Chicago on Sunday when a person in another vehicle opened fire, and he shared his harrowing ordeal exclusively with NBC 5. The man, who is visiting Chicago from out of state and asked not to be identified, was driving his vehicle in the 7300 block of North Sheridan just before 5 a.m. Sunday when an SUV stopped next to him.
CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO - Two officers were injured, and 30 arrests were made Saturday during a night of chaos in downtown Chicago. Chicago police said disturbances involving large crowds at Millennium Park and other areas downtown started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near ‘The Bean' in Chicago's...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many may remember Keith Thonton, the 911 dispatcher praised for how he coordinated the response the night officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez were shot in the line of duty. Saturday night he was at the helm again when mobs of young people went to The Loop and Millennium Park and a teen was killed. Sunday Thornton posted on Facebook saying, "Chicago is in a death spiral and has quickly turned into a city that caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent. There is absolutely no accountability and there are no consequences for bad or even deadly behavior. Many parents have stopped parenting and most politicians have forced our police officers to stop policing in such a way that they should." More than 1,200 people weighed in on a CBS 2 Twitter poll asking whether the violence in Chicago has affected plans to go downtown. More than 79% said yes.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four children last seen in January hidden from their mother, by their father, have been located.Nathaniel Barajas, 2, Jazmyne Barajas, 4, Destiny Barajas, 11, and Breneah Barajas, 13, were last seen on Jan. 14 with their father – 38-year-old Brian Barajas, who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother. A warrant was issued by Cook County for Child Abduction on Wednesday. No Amber alert had been issued.Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.They were believed to be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community. All four children were returned safe and sound by the father, according to police.
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is in critical condition, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday evening. Police said around 11:41 p.m. both victims were walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. One of the victims, an unidentified man between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in critical condition. The other victim, 18, was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand.Two juveniles are being questioned about the incident, according...
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday night at Millennium Park and two men were later wounded in a separate attack after hundreds flooded the Loop, prompting Chicago police officers to close off streets and make mass arrests. It was the latest in a string of chaotic springtime nights in...
SKOKIE, Ill. — A 9-year-old child was killed and a 6-year-old was wounded after a shooting in a northern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release, police in Skokie, Illinois, responded to a 911 call at about 12:08 a.m. CDT. Officers located two children with...
A 29-year-old man was shot while stopped at a red light in Rogers Park overnight, police said. He is the fourth person shot in the neighborhood this month and the 12th of the year. Rogers Park had recorded seven shooting victims at this point last year. The victim was waiting...
Chicago police have detained a 19-year-old man for questioning in connection with a series of armed robberies that has stunned the North Side this month, including the vicious robbery and shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators caught a break in the robbery...
CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and another 40-year-old man was wounded in a shooting following a vehicle crash in North Lawndale Friday night, according to police. Police said two men were involved in a crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South California Avenue when a gunman exited his vehicle […]
CHICAGO - Video shows a suspect shooting at two victims following a traffic crash on Chicago's West Side Friday night. The crash and shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South California around 11:30 p.m. Police say two victims were involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle. A person...
CHICAGO - The mother of fallen Chicago police officer Ella French was in Washington, D.C. over the weekend as French's name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial. Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter escorted Elizabeth French. Hundreds of Chicago police officers attended the ceremony. French, 29, was...
Residents of a senior living facility in Rogers Park where three elderly women were found dead Saturday began complaining four days earlier that the building was oppressively hot, according to the local alderperson and a tenant. Between 11:10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the women — aged 67, 72 and 76...
