Chicago, IL

Chicago Man Accused of ‘Intentionally Concealing' Location of 4 Children From His Ex

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warrant has been issued for a 38-year-old Chicago father accused of “intentionally concealing” the location of four children from their mother. According to authorities, Brian Barajas is accused of “knowingly and intentionally concealing” the whereabouts of...

www.nbcchicago.com

NBC Chicago

NBC 5 Exclusive: Driver Recounts Ordeal After Assailant Fired Shots at Him in Rogers Park

A man was driving his car on the Far North Side of Chicago on Sunday when a person in another vehicle opened fire, and he shared his harrowing ordeal exclusively with NBC 5. The man, who is visiting Chicago from out of state and asked not to be identified, was driving his vehicle in the 7300 block of North Sheridan just before 5 a.m. Sunday when an SUV stopped next to him.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 shot, 1 killed, in Douglas Park shooting after crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

911 dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. calls Chicago a place that 'caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many may remember Keith Thonton, the 911 dispatcher praised for how he coordinated the response the night officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez were shot in the line of duty. Saturday night he was at the helm again when mobs of young people went to The Loop and Millennium Park and a teen was killed. Sunday Thornton posted on Facebook saying, "Chicago is in a death spiral and has quickly turned into a city that caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent. There is absolutely no accountability and there are no consequences for bad or even deadly behavior. Many parents have stopped parenting and most politicians have forced our police officers to stop policing in such a way that they should." More than 1,200 people weighed in on a CBS 2 Twitter poll asking whether the violence in Chicago has affected plans to go downtown. More than 79% said yes. 
CBS Chicago

Father returns 4 children months after hiding them from mother

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four children last seen in January hidden from their mother, by their father, have been located.Nathaniel Barajas, 2, Jazmyne Barajas, 4, Destiny Barajas, 11, and Breneah Barajas, 13, were last seen on Jan. 14 with their father – 38-year-old Brian Barajas, who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother. A warrant was issued by Cook County for Child Abduction on Wednesday. No Amber alert had been issued.Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.They were believed to be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community. All four children were returned safe and sound by the father, according to police.  
CBS Chicago

2 men shot during overnight chaos near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is in critical condition, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday evening. Police said around 11:41 p.m. both victims were walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. One of the victims, an unidentified man between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in critical condition. The other victim, 18, was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand.Two juveniles are being questioned about the incident, according...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

1 killed, 1 wounded in North Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and another 40-year-old man was wounded in a shooting following a vehicle crash in North Lawndale Friday night, according to police. Police said two men were involved in a crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South California Avenue when a gunman exited his vehicle […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

